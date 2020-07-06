Restless Development has extended their support to the Ministry of Health Call Centre by providing t-shirts for all agents to re-echo the availability of the Call Center (0800-100-066). The Call Centre is instrumental in responding to COVID-19 alerts, inquiries and other health issues.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.
You just read:
Coronavirus - Uganda: Support for Ministry of Health Call Centre from Restless Development
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.