State Office of Homeless Youth awards $1.4 million in grants

Ten grants totaling $1.4 million will provide additional long-term housing and behavioral health intervention services to young people across the state

OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Office of Homeless Youth (OHY) at the Department of Commerce announced $1.4 million in grants to 10 organizations throughout the state for housing and services supporting the office’s goal to make sure that no young person spends a single night without a safe and stable place to call home.

“These grants will help strengthen communities’ capacity to serve growing numbers of vulnerable youth who are struggling to make their way in life,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown. “We had a statewide housing crisis before COVID19, and the economic disruption of the pandemic has only increased the needs of many young people who already may have the deck stacked against them.”

This funding will increase support and direct services available through two target statewide initiatives:

Transitional Housing Program – Provides funding for long-term housing, assessments, referrals, screening, ongoing family engagement and permanency planning services for non-state dependent youth ages 16-17 experiencing homelessness.

YouthCare – King County, $469,933

Friends of Youth – King County, $268,533

Northwest Youth Services – Whatcom County, $134,267

Catholic Charities – Walla Walla County, $67,133

Excelsior – Spokane County, $67,133

Ancillary Therapeutic Services – These funds increase capacity statewide to provide behavioral health interventions to youth ages 12-17 who reside in a licensed youth shelter, HOPE center or crisis residential center.

Community Youth Services – Pierce and Thurston Counties, $104,853

Volunteers of America – Spokane County, $101,020

YouthCare – King County, $90,850

Coffee Oasis – Kitsap County, $52,000

Clallam County Juvenile Services – Clallam County $31,277

Created in 2015, the Office of Homeless Youth Prevention and Protection Programs leads statewide efforts to reduce and prevent homelessness for youth and young adults.

OHY’s vision is that every family and youth in Washington state has the individualized support they need so that no young person has to spend a single night without a safe and stable home. Additionally, they seek to make sure that every community has services that are equitable, accessible, effective, responsive and coordinated. To learn more, visit OHY’s website