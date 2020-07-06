Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
GATX Corporation Sets Date for 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) announced that it will report results for the 2020 second quarter prior to market open on July 21, 2020. GATX will hold a conference call to review the results later that morning. Investors may listen to the call via telephone or over the internet as follows:

Live Teleconference

Date: July 21, 2020
Time: 11 a.m. (Eastern Time)
Domestic Dial-In: 1-800-458-4121
International Dial-In: 1-786-789-4772
Live Webcast: www.gatx.com

To participate by phone, please dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time and reference the GATX conference call. To listen via webcast, click the link on GATX’s homepage, www.gatx.com.

Replay Information

Time: Starting at 2 p.m. (Eastern Time), July 21, 2020
Domestic Dial-In: 1-888-203-1112
International Dial-In: 1-719-457-0820
Access Code: 7836635
Web Access: The replay will also be available at www.gatx.com

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for over 121 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.gatx.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Shari Hellerman
Director, Investor Relations
GATX Corporation
312-621-4285
shari.hellerman@gatx.com

Investor, corporate, financial, historical financial, and news release information may be found at www.gatx.com.

Primary Logo

