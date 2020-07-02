2020-07-02 16:19:57.877 St. Louis Resident Wins $25,000 a Year for Life

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sheller Williams of St. Louis is the 13th Missouri Lottery player to win Lucky for Life’s second prize of $25,000 a year for life. Williams’ ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn on June 18. The winning numbers for that night were 1, 6, 16, 27 and 34, and the Lucky Ball was 2.

 Williams purchased the winning ticket at Zephyr Xpress, 2110 Chouteau Ave., in St. Louis.

Lucky for Life drawings take place every Monday and Thursday at 9:38 p.m. The game features a top prize of $1,000 a day for life.

Missouri Lottery players in St. Louis City won more than $40.3 million in the last full fiscal year, with more than $4.1 million being earned by retailers via commissions and bonuses. More than $10 million of funds from the Missouri Lottery supported education programs in the city. For a detailed list of programs that benefitted, visit MOLottery.com.

