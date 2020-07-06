Vishion’s Summer Virtual Market Provides Designers With the Digital Tools to Thrive During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Vishion invites the design community to attend the FREE, online sessions July 13-17 during its second Virtual Market.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vishion, an interior design-focused startup, hosts its second Virtual Market to educate the design community in growing their small businesses digitally during the Coronavirus pandemic. The North Carolina-based company invites brands and the interior design community to exhibit virtually through Vishion’s app and web platforms.
"I am participating in Vishion’s Virtual Market because of the tremendous value that it offers through collaboration with other designers and the incredible insight we each have to share on important topics,” said Katie Gutierrez, co-Founder and designer at Errez Design Studio. “One of the keys to my interior design success is being in community with and learning from other designers, especially during this time of uncharted territories."
Highlighting brands like Sherwin-Williams® and Mitchell Black, Summer Virtual Market features 13 expert-led sessions exploring virtual business strategies in home design during the COVID-19 pandemic. The sessions explore how designers, architects, landscapers, and other home specialists can expand their business offerings in the digital world.
Summer Virtual Market session highlights include:
● Creating and Promoting Packages with Virtual Services
● Billing & Accounting Strategies for Interior Designers
● “Do it With” a Landscape Architect Virtually
● Workplace Safety: COVID Communication and Planning
The first Virtual Market was born out of Vishion's mission to provide the interior design community with a digital platform to grow and facilitate their businesses. With the closures of conventions due to Coronavirus, the Spring 2020 Virtual Market was attended by more than 1,000 interior designers and architects.
The inaugural Virtual Market addressed concerns over the future of work and home design. The second, upcoming market focuses on business development and virtual best practices.
"There aren't books or existing roadmaps on how business owners can survive a pandemic, and many business owners are trying to predict how COVID will continue to disrupt their plans,” said Sam Smith, Founder and CEO of Vishion. “During Vishion’s Summer Virtual Market, experts will explore how home specialists can navigate these tough decisions."
A total of 13 sessions are held over the five day period from July 13-17. All sessions are recorded but attendees are encouraged to join LIVE for a chance to win a variety of giveaways and prizes. Attendees and brands can register for Summer Virtual Market at www.vishion.co/virtualmarket.
ABOUT VISHION:
Vishion® is the only color search engine to help interior designers and design lovers find designs and decor. Vishion features more than 3,600 colors on the app and website platform, including paint colors from Sherwin-Williams®. The Vishion app includes more than 3 million products from brands like Industry West, Kravet, and Mitchell Black. Brands and designers can share their profiles, portfolios, and products with the entire Vishion community. Founded in 2017, Vishion is a Charlotte, N.C.-based startup pioneering color search. For more information, visit Vishion at www.vishion.co
