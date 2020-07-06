Bridge Repairs on Route 220 to Result in Lane Closures

Lock Haven, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that repairs to the structural steel on a Route 220 bridge in Clinton County are set to begin tomorrow. The bridge spans Bald Eagle Creek approximately two miles east of Mill Hall and are being made to address notes made during a recent inspection.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Starting tomorrow, motorists will encounter alternating closures of the right (travel) and left (passing) lanes in the northbound and southbound lanes. The closures will be lifted at the end of each work day. Motorists are urged to exercise caution while traveling through the work zone, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

Amelie Construction and Supply, LLC of Pittsburgh is the contractor on this $50,000 project. PennDOT anticipates completing the repairs later this month. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013 (cell), Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838 (cell)

