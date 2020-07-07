Evia Launches Evia®Platform 2.1 - A New and Upgraded Virtual Event Platform for Virtual and Hybrid Events
PNW based Evia launches its upgraded virtual event platform Evia®Platform 2.1 to serve Enterprise and Small Business demands.
With Evia®Platform 2.1, we prioritized engagement, flexibility, ease-of-use and ROI for attendees and planners in direct response to our customer requests.”SEATTLE, WA, USA, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evia, a 27-year-old digital event company released its upgraded virtual event platform Evia®Platform 2.1. This new release augments existing features and elevates networking, user experience, sponsorship and communication competencies of virtual events.
“With Evia®Platform 2.1, we prioritized engagement, flexibility, ease-of-use and ROI for attendees and planners in direct response to our customer requests,” said Hilary Laney, CEO, Evia Events.
Notable feature updates of Evia®Platform 2.1 that closely replicate live events and deliver event success are as below:
• Personalization and Branding – The updated platform now has more options and space for planners to brand and customize their events in accordance to their event goals. More brandable areas and image options translates into more customization flexibility for planners.
• User-experience – The seamless design, ergonomics and usability of the platform ensure an exemplary experience for your attendees.
• Sponsorship Capabilities – The new release provides ample opportunities from the ROI perspective. Video bumpers and sponsorship options at ingenious locations attract sponsors to your event.
• Networking – Updated and scalable moderated chats and polling options are tools designed to heighten engagement at your events.
• Registration – Our integration with registration platforms gives you the opportunity to not only host paid events but also collect guest data and convert them into leads.
• Analytics – Strategize and plan your event content better with analytics. We provide viewership, demography and watch-time reports for your events and sessions.
We are upgrading the Evia®Platform with new feature releases every month. Contact hello@evia.events for a personalized demo of our enhanced virtual event platform.
