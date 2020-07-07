Maravedis launches Greenwave Research to focus on the environmental impacts of wireless and ICT technologies
Greenwave will provide research, analysis, and advocacy about the impact which wireless and ICT technologies 5G, IoT and satellite can have on the environment
The mission of Greenwave Research is to inform, support, and promote the use of green technologies to support lower carbon emissions, as well as protect the environment, including biodiversity.
Maravedis launches Greenwave Research to focus on the environmental impacts of wireless and ICT technologies.
Greenwave will provide research, analysis, and advocacy about the impact which wireless and ICT technologies—including 5G, IoT and satellite—can have on the environment.
Maravedis LLC, a leading wireless infrastructure analyst firm since 2002, has launched Greenwave Research to provide research, analysis, and advocacy about the impact that wireless and ICT technologies—including 5G, IoT, and satellite—can have on the environment.
"The mission of Greenwave Research is to inform, support, and promote the use of green technologies to support lower carbon emissions, as well as protect the environment, including biodiversity,” said Adlane Fellah, Senior Analyst and Founder of Greenwave Wireless Research.
With over twenty years of experience in the wireless industry, Maravedis is well-positioned to tackle this challenge and create a real impact in the marketplace by bridging the gap between the worlds of wireless and the environment.
Perhaps more than ever before, the world is witnessing tremendous innovation in wireless technologies, leading to significant changes in how humans and machines interact with one another. These new wireless and ICT technologies and the changes they support are generating exciting opportunities to address environmental impacts in a range of fields—from agriculture to utilities, to forest conservation, and beyond. “The wireless and ICT industries have the potential to enable avoided emissions across wider industries,” Fellah added.
“We need to build back better following the impacts of the global pandemic, and wireless technologies enable us to do many things with a much lower environmental impact. I welcome Greenwave’s insights into the ICT sector and how it can help move the world towards Net Zero carbon emissions” said Steven Moore, Head of Climate Action, GSMA.
“Sustainability has been a growing focus for the LPWAN ecosystem as many of its technologies demonstrate compelling advantages and benefits for suppliers and end-users alike. What we’re seeing is that LPWAN technologies broadly, and LoRaWAN in particular, are being actively utilized to support sustainable development goals. We look forward to seeing Greenwave’s work on the opportunities and potential impacts of wireless and ICT technologies, and supporting the continued progress towards increasing sustainability,” said Donna Moore, CEO, and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance.
Greenwave will work with innovators, entrepreneurs, service providers, tech vendors, VCs, associations, and NGOs to provide in-depth research, thought leadership, and news of eco-friendly wireless and ICT technologies and use cases.
“Environmental challenges have reached the top of the agenda in the ICT industries, and the urgency is only highlighted by the pandemic crisis. Every stakeholder is looking for clear, practical, and objective guidance, so the launch of this important service couldn’t come at a better time,” said Caroline Gabriel, Research Director at Rethink Research and Advisor for Greenwave.
The work of Greenwave centers around two main research areas:
1. The first area is related to measuring the progress which the wireless and ICT industries are making towards reaching their sustainable development goals based on science-based targets. As a first step, companies in the mobile and ICT industries have begun to disclose their climate impact for scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions. As a second step, leading operators are working to reduce their carbon footprint through a number of initiatives, including switching to renewable electricity, more energy-efficient base stations and data centers, RAN sharing, and virtualization. Other important initiatives include greater recycling programs for smartphones and converting operator fleets to electric vehicles.
2. The second research area for Greenwave is an analysis of how wireless technologies are enabling wider industries to combat climate change through smart connected technologies and behavior change (by digitizing other industries to minimize their footprint). Those sectors range from precision agriculture to smart power, smart water, and smart transportation, as well as the direct use of wireless technologies to monitor the health of forests and endangered species.
“We believe that wireless technologies and ICT can help protect the environment, and we are extremely proud to provide some leadership to advance the cause. We look forward to engaging with leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, and experts from across the global green wireless and telco industries” concluded Fellah, CEO.
About Greenwave Wireless Research
Greenwave is a premier analyst firm focusing on the environmental impact of wireless and ICT industries. We help customers produce thought leadership content and generate high-quality leads. We focus on green applications—efficient radio access networks, data centers, smart agriculture, smart cities, environmental projects, green IoT—as well as industry policy and operator trends. More information can be found at www.wirelessgreenwave.com.
