Activist Shareholder Responds to Tapinator Attack

Activist Shareholder Sheds Detail on Tapinator ManagementGREAT BARRINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TO MY FELLOW TAPINATOR SHAREHOLDERS
This Press Release was original drafted on July, 7th but has been held up by the Tapinator Management while they jerked me around for more than 6 weeks. More to come on that in future Press Releases.
WHO ARE THE MANAGERS OF OUR COMPANY? WHO ARE THESE "PERFECT PEOPLE"?
Do you know there is a message board where shareholders can express their opinion about the management of our Company. Do you realize that just since the beginning of 2020, these interested and educated shareholders of our company have used the following words to describe the Tapinator managers:
“Parasites”
“The CEO is a fraud”
“The CEO Should be in Prison”
“People are idiots”
“The CEO is a scum”
“Scumbags”
“They are criminals”
“SELL THE COMPANY ALREADY!! I guess at $300k+ and perks and option, why sell”
“Lifestyle Company”
“Legal scam”
“Greedy Clowns”
“Looks like Tapinator may have committed fraud”
“Once again these guys could not manage themselves out of a paper bag”
“Crooks”
“Seems like fraud”
These comments come from various sophisticated Tapinator shareholders and not one of them is from me! As you may or may not know, these same Tapinator Managers issued a VERY long Press Release that tried to tarnish my 40+ year reputation. They spent a lot of our shareholder money have a high powered attorney, Tom Fleming at a very expensive firm, Olshan who dug up all this 10+ year old information about me. Should you worry that they might use our shareholder money to have lawyers dig up dirt on each one of you like they did with me? Considering the Board minutes from the most recent Meetings clearly show that the company is running out of money, the fact that they would spend legal fees and management time and effort to look up dirt on me, is pathetic. Plus the fact that as a 4% shareholder, I object that I would have to pay to have lawyers research my history given it has nothing to do with the horrible operations of this company. You should understand that I have been made the largest single capital investment in this company in the last three years!
In my opinion, if the management of a company that has performed so badly cannot take criticism, they should be removed. The company once hit more than $99 (post split equivalent) and is now below $4.
As far as the company spending time and effort on digging up my dirt with respect to me and the SBA, if you read the Press Release, you should understand that it was the most successful legal battle I have ever won in my 40 years of business experience. I settled a civil case with the SBA for 3% of the lawsuit claim about 8 years ago. You might remember that there was a financial crisis in this country in 2008-2009 that dramatically affected advertising dependent companies like radio stations, newspapers etc. that my fund had substantial investments in. Besides, if Tapinator management had such a problem with it, why did the Company accept my $375,000 investment? The information on the lawsuit was 5 years prior. The fact that they are bringing it up now shows how disgusting management is trying to dig up dirt when there is none.
Those of us who have worked for 40 years have had failures and know one when they see one. That is what is so annoying about the Management and the Board of Tapinator. The fact that they do not only fail to acknowledge their incompetency and failures but they still think they are the smartest guys in the world.
This is especially surprising since most of the companies that they think are “comps” like Electronic Arts, Zynga, Activision et al have done extraordinarily well during this period while Tapinator has been able to raise revenue by only 1% over three years.
All the shareholders see that they have used up $3 million that was raised in early 2018 at $19.20 per share and therefore we are down more than 80%.
We see that he money is gone!! Where did it go?
How many games have they launched? NOT MANY
How much salary, bonus and benefits and stock compensation have they given themselves since that time? A LOT
How much EBITDA have they generated since that time? NOT MUCH
How much was wasted in a failed offering? A LOT.
How much income went to a lousy deal with the co-founder to buy back shares? A LOT
Instead of me pointing out all of these failures of this management team, perhaps Tapinator should send the shareholders a letter identifying the successes that the company has had since January 1, 2018? Why don’t we give them a chance to detail the various quantitative and qualitative successes they think they have had that justifies their salaries, bonuses, stock grants etc. While they are at it, perhaps the independent Board Member can weigh in and let us know what he has done while in thisw positions. Has he helped quantitatively and qualitatively to increase the value of our company (he only owns 1%)? Maybe I have been too close to the company over the last three years but I remember the following failures:
1) The Rocky Game
2) Horoscopes
3) Astrology
4) Psychic
5) Adult Coloring
6) The Art Bitcoin Project
7) The Deal with the Japanese
8) Crytpo Trillioinaire
9) The $15 million offering with Think Equity
10) The initial $3 million raise at $19.20 that is not valued at less than $4
11) The failed multi-million dollar stock grant to the Management
12) The fact that revenue has only increased 1% since 2017
I am sure there are others but here are a DOZEN FAILURES in about 3 years that I know about.
So Management and Board, you should prove to us, your shareholders, that there has been any success(es) or get out!
David W. Unger
Tapinator Inc. shareholder of 21,875 shares.
