MiNa Therapeutics Ltd to present keynote at Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery

SMi reports: SMi are pleased to inform you that Matthew Catley from MiNa Therapeutics Ltd has confirmed his position as speaker

LONDON, KENSINGTON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi are pleased to inform you that Matthew Catley, Research Director from MiNa Therapeutics Ltd has confirmed his position as speaker at the upcoming Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery conference in September.

Matthew will be presenting a keynote on:

Small activating RNAs — a novel therapeutic class of oligonucleotides
• Description of saRNA technology to upregulate transcription and broad applicability to a range of therapeutic targets
• Generation of a lead candidate saRNA to HNF4a for liver disease
• Update on MiNA’s lead saRNA clinical agent MTL-CEBPA – Clinical PD and efficacy

Dr Matthew Catley completed his PhD studies of airway signalling pathways involved in lung disease with Peter Barnes at Imperial college. He completed further post-doctoral studies on the pharmacology of inhaled therapeutics with Maria Belvisi at Imperial College. Moving to UCB/Celltech he worked on monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. In 2012 he moved to AstraZeneca in Gothenburg to help establish and run the preclinical bioscience department. After a year at Covance, Matthew Joined MiNA therapeutics in 2019 as Research Director. Matthew has developed a range of therapeutic modalities including small molecules, antibodies, peptides and oligonucleotides.

The event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download: www.oligonucleotide.co.uk/einpr6

Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery
Main conference: 16th – 17th September 2020
London, UK

Proudly sponsored by: ChemGenes & TOSHO Bioscience

For media queries please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088

About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Jinna Sidhu
SMi Group
02078276088
