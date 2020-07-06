REP. JARED PATTERSON SELECTS ALEXANDER SULTANA OF THE COLONY FOR THE TEXAS ARMED SERVICES SCHOLARSHIP

by: Rep. Patterson, Jared

07/06/2020

(Frisco, Texas) -- State Representative Jared Patterson is proud to announce that he has selected local resident, Alexander Sultana, as the 2020 Texas Armed Services Scholarship (TASSP) recipient for House District 106. The TASSP was created by the Texas Legislature and the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and allows each state representative to appoint one student to receive this award each year. The goal of this scholarship is to support college students that are pursuing a baccalaureate degree and are involved in Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) programs at civilian colleges. To be eligible, students must meet specific academic requirements and also agree to serve four years in a branch of the armed services upon obtaining their degree.

Patterson stated, “It is evident from the applications we received, that House District 106 is full of bright young leaders that are not only dedicated to pursuing higher education, but are also committed to serving their country." To assist him with this decision, Patterson chose six veterans from within the surrounding area to form a recommendation committee. “I am grateful for the time and effort that the Veterans Committee put into grading each applicant and ultimately choosing the 2020 TASSP recipient." Patterson is confident that Alexander Sultana's extensive leadership experience, specifically within JROTC, service to his community, and commitment to academic excellence will serve him well in his future endeavors.

A recent graduate of The Colony High School, Alexander will continue his education at Texas A&M University where he plans to major in engineering. Alexander credits his interest in the armed services to family tradition, as military service in his family is multi generational. He looks forward to joining the United States Army upon graduation in 2024.

Jared Patterson represents House District 106, which encompasses the eastern portion of Denton County. During the 86th Legislative Session, Patterson authored and passed initiatives in policy areas such as transportation, education, property taxes, as well as eliminated unnecessary and burdensome government regulations. Patterson serves on the House Committees on Business & Industry, Urban Affairs, and Resolutions Calendars. He also serves on the House Interim Study Committee on Aggregate Production Operations, and the Texas Cybersecurity Council. His family resides in Frisco.

