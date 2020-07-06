Bridge Rehabilitation Project to Begin This Week in Shamokin Township, Northumberland County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 2022 (School House Road) will be closed from T453 (Dogwood Road) to Route 4026 (Irish Valley Road), for a bridge rehabilitation project in Shamokin Township, Northumberland County.

On Tuesday, July 7, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), maintenance crew, will begin work on a bridge on School House Road. A detour using Irish Valley Road and Route 4015 (Hollow Road) will be in place.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of August 2020, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.

