Construction of a Roundabout at Route 62 and East State Street in Hermitage, Mercer County to Move into Second Phase

​The second phase of roundabout construction is expected to start this week at the intersection of Route 62 and East State Street (Route 3008) near the entrance to the Shenango Valley Mall in the City of Hermitage, Mercer County.

The first phase of the project included the construction of a temporary roadway on the north side of East State Street near the entrance to the Shenango Valley Mall.

Phase 2 will include work within a large portion of the current intersection, including the construction of the majority of the single-lane roundabout. East State Street traffic will continue to be restricted to one lane in each direction, using the temporary roadway.

Route 62 remains closed near the entrance to Red Lobster. A car detour is posted using Route 18 and East State Street. A truck detour is posted using Route 18, Route 418 (Maple Drive), and East State Street.

Phase 3 will include opening a portion of roundabout for eastbound traffic on East State Street. Westbound traffic will continue to use the temporary roadway near the mall entrance.

Phase 4 will include opening another portion of the roundabout for westbound traffic on East State Street to use. Eastbound traffic will continue to use a portion of the roundabout. A new mall entrance will be constructed, and the temporary roadway will be removed.

Phase 5 will include the opening of the single-lane roundabout to all traffic. The project will conclude with work off the roadway.

Throughout construction, delays are anticipated near the project area, especially during morning and afternoon peak rush hour traffic volume times. Motorists are urged to alternate routes whenever possible. Access to all the businesses will be maintained throughout the project.

Changes in traffic patterns and other information related to the project can be found online at www.penndot.gov/ShenangoRoundabout. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.

The project is expected to be completed by October 30, 2020.

The contractor is Kirila Contractors, Inc. of Brookfield, Ohio. The contract cost is $3,896,000, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

