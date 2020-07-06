Certified Nursing Assistant Arrested for Exploitation of a Disabled Adult

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “It is infuriating that a medical professional trusted to care for the well-being of a fellow Floridian would deliberately exploit their patient for ill-gotten financial gains. I am sickened that this patient was abandoned and left homeless as a result of the caretaker’s criminal activity. My office will continue working to ensure the proper safety and care of vulnerable citizens who depend on the Medicaid program.”

According to the investigation, Bing served as a caretaker for a disabled adult; however, the vulnerable adult was allegedly removed from Bing’s care in January. Bing purportedly continued to collect the vulnerable adult’s monthly Social Security payments, totaling $2,580, despite no longer being entitled to the funds. As a result of lack of disability assistance, social workers could not secure proper placement for the disabled adult. The victim then went to live in a homeless shelter. Upon being confronted by MFCU investigators, Bing provided a lease that computer forensic analysis proved to be a forgery created by Bing.

To read the redacted PCA,