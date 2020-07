Apollo Global Management to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on July 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the second quarter of 2020 on Thursday, July 30, 2020, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Management will host a conference call to review Apollo’s financial results on the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (888) 868-4188 (U.S. domestic) or +1 (615) 800-6914 (international), and providing conference call ID 5581374 when prompted by the operator. The number should be dialed at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis and can be accessed through the Stockholders section of Apollo's website at www.apollo.com.

Following the call a replay of the event may be accessed either telephonically or via audio webcast. A telephonic replay of the live broadcast will be available approximately two hours after the live broadcast by dialing (800) 585-8367 (U.S. callers) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (non-U.S. callers), passcode 5581374. To access the audio webcast, please visit Events and Presentations in the Stockholders section of Apollo’s website at www.apollo.com.

About Apollo

Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $316 billion as of March 31, 2020 in credit, private equity and real assets funds invested across a core group of nine industries where Apollo has considerable knowledge and resources. For more information about Apollo, please visit www.apollo.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, discussions related to Apollo’s expectations regarding the performance of its business, its liquidity and capital resources and the other non-historical statements in the discussion and analysis. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this press release, the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including risks relating to our dependence on certain key personnel, our ability to raise new credit, private equity, or real assets funds, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease 2019, the impact of energy market dislocation, market conditions generally, our ability to manage our growth, fund performance, changes in our regulatory environment and tax status, the variability of our revenues, net income and cash flow, our use of leverage to finance our businesses and investments by our funds and litigation risks, among others. We believe these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Apollo’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 21, 2020 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 11, 2020, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Apollo’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in other filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. This press release does not constitute an offer of Apollo or any Apollo fund.

Contact Information

Apollo Global Management

For investors please contact:

Gary M. Stein

Head of Investor Relations

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0467

gstein@apollo.com

Ann Dai

Investor Relations Manager

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0678

adai@apollo.com

For media inquiries please contact:

Joanna Rose

Global Head of Corporate Communications

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0491

jrose@apollo.com