Celebree School Expands Footprint in Maryland With New Franchisee

/EIN News/ -- LUTHERVILLE, Md., July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education with 43 open or under development school locations in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, today awarded a franchise to Keyuri and Janak Rajani of Glenelg, Md. They will help grow the Celebree School presence in Maryland.



The couple wanted a business opportunity that would allow them to bring joy and satisfaction to the local community.

“I see opening a Celebree School as a great marriage of my passions,” said Keyuri Rajani. “I have a background in management and a love for teaching and working with children. We selected Celebree because of the deep degree of guidance and mentoring offered by the executive team.”

Faculty and staff at Celebree School believe success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection that extends beyond the classroom and into the homes and neighborhoods of the students. The Celebree approach is not simply about educating the “whole child” but the “whole family.”

“We’re interested in working with passionate entrepreneurs, like Keyuri and Janak, who share our commitment to early childhood development,” said Richard Huffman, founder and CEO of Celebree. “As parents who struggled to find quality care for their children, they know firsthand the importance of providing a community with a nurturing and educational environment like Celebree.”

Celebree School franchises come with the resources an owner needs to start and run a successful business. Opportunities to open Celebree Schools are available in Maryland, Delaware, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Celebree School Grows People Big and Small™ – starting with students who range from six weeks to school age and extending to parents, teachers and directors. Now people who want to own their own business can be part of Celebree School and channel their passion for the community into the success of their school.