Customer Journey Analytics Market to Reach $26.88 Billion by 2026 at 20.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Growth in demand for consistent customer support throughout business interaction, accessibility of real time data, and expansion of retail industry augment the growth of the global customer journey analytics market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global customer journey analytics industry garnered $6.08 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $26.88 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2019–2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenario.

Growth in demand for consistent customer support throughout business interaction, accessibility of real time data, and expansion of retail industry augment the growth of the global customer journey analytics market. Conversely, complexity in overall data synchronization and data privacy hinder the growth to certain extent. However, focus on virtual touch points are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6337

Covid-19 Scenarios:

Due to novel coronavirus outbreak, people have started to rely on e-commerce to avoid social gatherings. Also, the healthcare, food delivery services, and gaming sectors have led to increase in demand for customer journey analytics to determine buying preferences.

Moreover, to continue working processes, the global key market players have adopted remote working system to maintain social distancing.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Customer Journey Analytics Market

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the global customer journey analytics market share in 2018, and is anticipated to rule the roost by the end of 2026. On the other hand, the cloud segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 24.1% during 2019–2026.

Based on geography, North America contributed to more than one-third of the global customer journey analytics market revenue in 2018, and is projected to dominate during the study period. Consecutively, the region across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 22.0% by 2026. The report also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6337

The key players in the global customer journey analytics market include Quadient, Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE, Acxiom LLC, Adobe Systems, Inc., BryterCX, IBM Corporation, Nice Ltd, Pointillist,aand Verint Systems.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media , Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter