Hwy 2 project in Polk County near Marcoux Corner begins July 6 (July 2, 2020)

Bemidji, Minn. – Motorists on Highway 2 in Polk County near rural Marcoux Corner will experience a lane shift beginning Monday, July 6 as crews resurface the westbound lanes between Highway 32 and Polk County 44.

Traffic will be shifted to a single lane in each direction on the Highway 2 eastbound lanes. Motorists can expect slowdowns or delays during peak travel times.

The project is expected to last through mid-August, weather permitting. For more information and a map of the project location, visit the website at mndot.gov/d2/projects/2020/hwy2-marcoux.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.

Please join the MnDOT District 2 Facebook group for updates on construction, road conditions and other transportation related topics. facebook.com/groups/mndotnorthwest. For a complete list of projects for 2020, please visit mndot.gov/d2/projects.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

