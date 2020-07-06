Adams 12 Five Star Schools Selects ICMA-RC as Provider for Its 403(b) and 457(b) Plans

Corporation will serve as sole vendor for district’s voluntary retirement plans

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams 12 Five Star Schools announces ICMA-RC as recordkeeper for its 403(b) and 457(b) plans. Located in the Denver metropolitan area, Adams 12 Five Star Schools serve the cities of Broomfield, Federal Heights, Northglenn, Thornton and Westminster in Adams and Broomfield counties. Adams County ranks among Colorado’s top five largest counties and is projected to be the fastest-growing county in the Denver metro area over the next two decades.

“We are excited about the new collaboration with ICMA-RC, which provides us with an opportunity to go to a single service provider for our voluntary 403(b) and 457(b) plans,” said Myla Shepherd, Chief Human Resources Officer for Adams 12. “ICMA-RC offers enhanced financial education and reduced fees, all of which will be significant benefits to our employees.”

ICMA-RC offers Adams 12 Five Star Schools and other public sector retirement plans multiple benefits, including:

Working with a nonprofit organization that serves the public sector

Investments that can help lower costs

Dedicated education representatives

The availability of services from CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals

An interactive participant website integrated with the Colorado Pension plan

Adams 12 Five Star Schools will begin payroll deductions with ICMA-RC Sept. 30, 2020.

“We are honored to have been selected by Adams 12 Five Star Schools to deliver retirement education, planning, and advice to the incredible educators and employees of the school district,” said Orlando Cruz, Senior Vice President of ICMA-RC. “This year has been unlike any other faced by students, school administrators, and educators and we look forward to partnering with Adams 12 Five Star’s employees and providing unique tools and strategies as they save for and enjoy retirement. We are particularly inspired by Adams 12 Five Star Schools’ mission to ‘ensure high quality instruction in every classroom, every day’ and we aim to do no less in providing retirement education and guidance to their employees.”

About ICMA-RC

Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a nonprofit, independent financial services corporation with approximately $53 billion in assets under management and administration (as of March 31, 2020), focused on providing retirement plans and related services for more than 1.5 million public sector participant accounts. ICMA-RC’s mission is to help public sector employees build retirement security. The organization’s mission is delivered through its RealizeRetirement® approach in which ICMA-RC representatives actively engage participants in their retirement programs, help them build their asset base and help them realize their retirement goals through a comprehensive retirement planning strategy. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org, download ICMA-RC’s mobile app from the App Store® and Google PlayTM or follow ICMA-RC on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Aprile Pritchet ICMA-RC 202-962-8067 apritchet@icmarc.org