U.S. Global Investors’ Holmes Macro Trends Fund (MEGAX) Is Now the Global Luxury Goods Fund (USLUX)

/EIN News/ -- San Antonio, TX, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (Nasdaq: GROW) (“the Company”), a boutique registered investment advisory firm specializing in gold and precious metals, natural resources and emerging markets, is pleased to announce that it has recently changed the name and strategy of its Holmes Macro Trends Fund (MEGAX). Effective July 1, 2020, it is now the Global Luxury Goods Fund, ticker symbol USLUX.

USLUX provides investors access to companies around the world that are involved in the design, manufacture and sale of products and services that are not considered to be essential but are highly desired within a culture of society. Such companies have historically seen their sales grow faster on an annual basis than both consumers’ disposable income and sales of basic household products. That was the case in every year from 2010 to 2019, with the one exception in 2015.

Investments in luxury goods companies may expose the fund to consumer discretionary industries. These include but are not limited to apparel, automotive, home and office products, leisure products, recreation facilities, retail discretionary, travel and more.

The fund’s benchmark is the S&P Global Luxury Index.

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides money management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds, U.S. Global ETFs and other international clients.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclosure

Please consider carefully a fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and other important information, obtain a fund prospectus by visiting www.usfunds.com vor by calling 1-800-US-FUNDS (1-800-873-8637). Read it carefully before investing. Foreside Fund Services, LLC, Distributor. U.S. Global Investors is the investment adviser.

Stock markets can be volatile and share prices can fluctuate in response to sector-related and other risks as described in the fund prospectus. Foreign and emerging market investing involves special risks such as currency fluctuation and less public disclosure, as well as economic and political risk. Companies in the consumer discretionary sector are subject to risks associated with fluctuations in the performance of domestic and international economies, interest rate changes, increased competition and consumer confidence.

The S&P Global Luxury Index is comprised of 80 of the largest publicly-traded companies engaged in the production or distribution of luxury goods or the provision of luxury services that meet specific investibility requirements. The S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index comprises those companies included in the S&P 500 that are classified as members of the GICS consumer staples sector.

Disposable income, also known as disposable personal income (DPI), is the amount of money that households have available for spending and saving after income taxes have been accounted for. Disposable personal income is often monitored as one of the many key economic indicators used to gauge the overall state of the economy.

