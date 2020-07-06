Adult Passenger Injured in UTV Rollover in Jericho Mountain State Park

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Robert Mancini Region One Office, Lancaster, NH 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 July 4, 2020

Berlin, NH – Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to a reported Utility-Terrain Vehicle (UTV) rollover crash in the area of the Brook Road Trail in Jericho Mountain State Park Saturday, July 4 at approximately 4:15 p.m. Upon notification of the incident, members of the Berlin Fire Department as well as EMS personnel from Berlin Ambulance responded to the scene.

The operator was identified as Joshua Lisi, a 31-year-old male from East Providence, Rhode Island. According to Lisi, he was making a turn in a small gravel pit located next to the trail when the rental UTV he was operating rolled onto its side. During the rollover, his adult passenger sustained a very serious injury. The passenger was identified as Samantha Cafaro, 29, from East Providence, Rhode Island. The operator was with family, who were operating a separate UTV when the incident occurred.

Cafaro was treated on-scene for her injuries and was placed in the Berlin Fire Department’s Rescue UTV and transported from the scene to the awaiting ambulance staged nearby. From there she was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital (AVH) for treatment of her injuries. Due to the seriousness of Cafaro’s injuries, she was ultimately taken by the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team (DHART) helicopter from AVH to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for additional treatment and care.

No further information available at this time.