Focusing on Growth, Talent and Culture, Nuzuna Makes Strategic HR Executive Hire

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nuzuna Fitness announces today the addition of Ms. Gigi Gan who will head up the company’s human resources and talent acquisition efforts. Ms. Gan is calling this yet another sign that the company is on track to meet its 2020-2021 expansion targets.

As Vice President of Human Resources, Ms. Gan will focus on acquiring and developing top talent, compliance and ensuring that the culture continues to drive growth and innovation. Ms. Gan is the second big hire Nuzuna announced this week. Just a few days ago, the company announced that Chris Guaty has joined the executive team to manage the expansion of Nuzuna franchise locations.

Founder and CEO Charles Laverty called the hire crucial to the ongoing company expansion. “Our source of innovation comes from technology plus talent. Great technology requires top talent, or you don’t get execution. We have made excellent, highly strategic hires at all levels which has helped us expand our footprint and expand into high potential offerings like government wellness, franchising, wellness products and physical therapy.”

Ms. Gan most recently served mortgage provider HMAC, helping the mortgage lender staff nearly two dozen locations, improve training and managing compliance programs. Ms. Gan also worked for private equity firm 4G Ventures and played a critical role in their acquisition process including for multi-location franchisees.

Ms. Gan received degrees in both Communications and Accounting from De La Salle University. She also is certified in Human Resources by University of California in Irvine and the Society for Human Resource Management.

Nuzuna has expanded adding over seven locations since its founding in 2018. The company also has ten more locations that are planned, under development or are acquisitions in the process of switching over to the Nuzuna Fitness System in 2020. The company says it will more than double locations to 35 total before the end of 2021.

The company is best known for its electro muscular stimulation (EMS) technology. The company has embedded EMS into optional workout clothes that increase the muscular stimulation of any workout by up to 600%. Nuzuna offers fitness services, classes, personal training and physical therapy both with and without EMS. They also sell a line of wellness products.