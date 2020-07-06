Iranian Influencer Mohammad Halakoei to Catapult Adaptation Of Decentralised Technologies in Iran

/EIN News/ -- Iran, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The man of many talents, renowned entrepreneur and influencer Mohammad Halakoei, with his new ventures, helps the Iranian technology enthusiasts to adapt the up and coming decentralised web. With his years of experience in the blockchain and digital assets industry, he has carried out extensive activities aimed at acquiring sufficient skills and knowledge and bringing Iranians in this field. He is trying to be a great leader and teacher for cryptocurrency market fans.

The book Halakoei has published, the Bamboo Success in the internet marketing field was welcomed by thousands of people and the demand caused it to publish its 8th version and sold 7000 copies over the internet. Mohammad Halakoei’s significant professional experience in decentralised technology enabled him to create several courses and training programs to guide his followers to achieve an efficient result in the industry.

Halakoei Academy, the educational establishment built by Mohammad Halakoei now has more than 50,000 members studying and training new technologies. He’s a hard-working businessman who is active on Instagram every day publishing interesting news, motivational videos, and informative content.

“One of my most important goals is to bring Iranians into the global digital assets market and try to have the special attention of the world's largest companies which are active in the blockchain development industry to Iran. Having that in my mind, I never get tired of obtaining knowledge and sharing them with his followers.” explains Mohammad Halakoei.

He has made every effort to achieve this goal. One of his efforts to reach this goal is working with some great companies and participating in important seminars and events around the world in decentralised technology. His continuous activities and effort to help the community have made him one of the most appreciated cryptocurrency influencers in Iran.

“I believe that Iran will be among the top 30 countries in the blockchain industry in the next few years. Being a part of the community in that process keeps me motivated” concludes Mohammad Halakoei.



Media contact information Halakoei Academy info@halakoei.academy www.halakoei.academy Instagram: www.instagram.com/halakoei