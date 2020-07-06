Connectyx in Licensing Discussions for Novel Monoclonal Antibody to Treat Pediatric Glioblastoma

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, FL, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc. (OTC: CTYX) (“Connectyx” or the “Company”), a development-stage biomedical company focusing on novel treatments for rare diseases today announced it is in licensing discussions for a novel monoclonal antibody (mAB) to treat brain cancer. The Company plans to grow its product pipeline through an active program of acquisition, in-licensing and sub-licensing of new technologies.



Connectyx has evaluated hundreds of available pharmaceutical assets, and the management, along with the Scientific Advisory Board, have identified a novel mAB available for license to treat pediatric glioblastoma. Pediatric glioblastoma (also sometimes called grade IV astrocytoma) is a malignant brain tumor that is aggressive and without a defined standard therapy. The current prognosis for children with glioblastoma is very poor, with estimates placing the overall median survival rate at 15 months.

Connectyx is currently involved in licensing discussions with the owner of the intellectual property for an exclusive worldwide license. This product leverages the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board, that has deep experience in clinical development and manufacturing in this field.

“Our potential first target indication addresses an area of urgent underserved medical need, services a population suffering from a rare disease, and offers a substantial market opportunity. These are all elements of the company’s mission of aspiring to grow into an organization that fulfills the unmet needs of patients with rare diseases,” Paul M. Michaels, newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer and Director said.

“The Scientific Advisory Board: Dr. Ronald Bordens, I. Richard Garr, Esq. and Dr. Michael Grace, along with Dr. Barry Ginsberg, Chief Strategy Officer, have been instrumental in identifying and developing this opportunity. I am thankful for the efforts of this high-quality team,” Michaels concluded.

About Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc. http://connectyx.com/

Connectyx is a development-stage biomedical company focusing on novel treatments for rare diseases. The Company is transforming through the acquisition, in-licensing and sub-licensing of new technologies. At Connectyx, we envision a world where all patients have a therapeutic option.

