Author Brings to Light New Reality of Religion Based on Word of God, Teachings of Jesus Christ

In ‘Christianity a Flawed Religion,’ Warren Luce examines the ways in which Christian dogma strays from God’s word and creates confusion around how Christians are called to live, enjoy life and earn their place in heaven

/EIN News/ -- SEVEN HILLS, Ohio, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Christianity a Flawed Religion: How Christian Dogma Inadvertently Keeps Humanity In Bondage to Sin and a Suffering World and How to Fix It” by Warren Luce observes that while much of the Bible is divinely inspired, a sufficient amount has also been added by man. This has created confusion and is often a distortion of the true message of Jesus Christ and God.

In the book, Luce addresses this confusion by using examples from God’s word and Jesus Christ’s teachings as discussed in Genesis, Ezekiel, the Gospel of Jesus Christ and more. Luce focuses on the theme of sin throughout the book and how Christian dogma misinterprets this subject.

“At the age of 95, having lived all these years, experienced and seen the hell of three wars, traveled much of the world and seen the hatred, cruelty, indifference and suffering that abounds, this book is my attempt to do something about it. It is my belief that religion, especially Christianity, is a major cause of it all, as I explain in the book,” said Luce.

Living in a world with stress, violence and despair, many are seeking answers to all this uncertainty. Luce provides solutions to major issues that currently plague America and the world. “Christianity a Flawed Religion” reveals how lives with be fuller and richer once the will and courage is gathered to carry out these issues and ultimately the world will be a kinder place.

“Christianity a Flawed Religion: How Christian Dogma Inadvertently Keeps Humanity In Bondage to Sin and a Suffering World and How to Fix It”

By Warren Luce

ISBN: 9781716028793 (softcover); 9781678026745 (electronic)

Available at the Lulu Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Warren is a retired Air Force Colonel who served his country during three wars starting with World War II. He is now an activist seeking a better and more peaceful world; one way being to reform religion. Warren currently resides in Seven Hills, Ohio.

Lulu empowers people of all ages to explore and express their interests, passions and expertise through books, photography and art. Since introducing self-publishing in 2002, Lulu has empowered creators in more than 225 countries and territories to produce nearly two million publications. Lulu Jr. allows children to become published authors, encouraging creativity, strengthening literacy and building self-esteem. Picture.com offers professional photography of collegiate and professional sports, memorable and historic events, fine art and home décor. For more information, please visit www.lulu.com.

Attachment

LULU pressreleases@services.lulu.com