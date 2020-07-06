Tiempos de Bondad Foundation offers educational opportunities for children in Latin America
The foundation aims to provide educational programs, school supplies, online teaching, and school transportation to children in LatinamericaLAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND, July 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the firm conviction that education is the key to the sustainable development of the countries, Tiempos de Bondad Foundation has the mission of providing free and quality educational programs to the most needy children in Latin America.
Tiempos de Bondad is a non-profit foundation based in Lausanne, Switzerland, and with ambassadors and volunteers in the different countries of Latin America. Since June 2020, Willy Hobal made its launch official under the premise of generating a 180 degree change in Latin American countries and transforming the lives of children and teen in need.
Willy Hobal was born in Sosúa, a community in Puerto Plata city, located on the north coast of Dominican Republic. As a child, he experienced the difficulties faced by low-income families to be able to feed themselves, send children to schools or pay for learning materials. At the age of 9, Willy was forced to work cleaning houses and shoes in the streets to help his parents with household expenses and to pay for the English course he was studying at the time. This experience shaped his life and inspired him to establish a foundation that would help others going through the same situation that he suffered as a child. Willy is currently a young man of 28, living in Lausanne, Switzerland, and working in Luxury Hospitality. His selfless vocation to help children in need, led him to establish Tiempos de Bondad Foundation, with the aim of benefiting more than 500 children each month through its educational programs.
"We intend to achieve our mission by collaborating and supporting local school systems to provide free educational programs, school supplies, online teaching, and school transportation to children and teens from kindergarten through the last year of high school," states the foundation on the website.
Tiempos de Bondad Foundation is a small way to reach the most needy children and teens in Latin America, so your volunteer support is necessary to reach the goal of collaborating with local school systems and providing aid to more than 30 million children that, in Latin America, they lack basic education.
By 2019 more than 191 million Latin Americans lived in poverty, with children being affected and access to education being the most violated human right. That is why the foundation requires your time and knowledge to change the reality of millions of children in situations of extreme vulnerability.
In order to carry out the stated objectives, the foundation requires donations that will be used in their entirety to support educational programs, provide school supplies to children, and support local school systems in Latin America. It will also offer Talk Events on various topics related to finance, entrepreneurship and empowerment programs for the purpose of raising funds.
If you want to become a volunteer, you can write an email with your name and surname, telephone number, age, profession and country to the address tiemposdebondad@gmail.com or communicate by phone +41 78 915 4615. For more information about Tiempos de Bondad Foundation, you can visit the website http://tiemposdebondad.org/ or visit their profiles on the main social networks.
