Usio Announces Closing of $3 Million Private Placement

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ: USIO), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, today announced the closing of the private placement of 1,796,407 shares of common stock, at a purchase price of $1.67, for net proceeds of $3 million. Usio intends to use the proceeds from the placement for working capital purposes.



Commenting on the closing, Louis Hoch, Usio’s CEO, said, “We’re excited to have closed this offering with a highly respected, long-term focused investor, Topline Capital, and believe it to be a strong indication of the investor’s confidence in our Company’s growth initiatives, premier customers and innovative products. We believe the financing was balanced and prudent, keeping existing shareholders at top of mind while providing us capital that can help maintain our positive momentum through 2020 and beyond.

Collin McBirney, Topline Capital’s Founder and Managing Partner said, “I am impressed by the quality of Usio’s business and the clarity of management’s vision for growth. I am delighted to provide capital to support that vision and join the company as a long-term, supportive shareholder.”

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.



The securities to be sold in the offering have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

The issuance of the shares of common stock was exempt from registration pursuant to the exemption contained in Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Rule 506 of Regulation D, inasmuch as it was not a public offering since no general solicitation or advertising of any kind was used in connection with the issuance and there was only a limited number of recipients or the recipients were knowledgeable accredited investors who understand the investment risks. Accordingly, the shares issued as part of the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and until so registered, the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or availability of an applicable exemption from registration.

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas, and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.

Websites: www.usio.com , www.payfacinabox.com , www.akimbocard.com , and www.ficentive.com . Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.

About Topline Capital

Topline Capital invests in high-quality, growth-oriented businesses. The firm is located in Santa Monica, California.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "schedule,” and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the economy, risks related to the realization of the anticipated opportunities from the Singular acquisition, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of the stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new tax legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect the Company’s businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. The Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to management. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.