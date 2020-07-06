Pepperdine Graziadio AACSB Extension of Accreditation Approved

AACSB recognition gives students a competitive edge with recruiters and employers in global business environment

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepperdine Graziadio Business School announced today it received a confirmation of extension of accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) for 5 years. Designation as an AACSB-accredited program is a premium standard for business schools around the world and only 5 percent of the world’s schools offering business degrees have received AACSB accreditation.

The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business connects students, schools, and business practitioners to develop the next generation of business leaders. AACSB’s mission is to foster engagement, accelerate innovation, and amplify impact in business education.

“This recognition affirms the advanced level of instruction and value offered at Pepperdine Graziadio, as well as our long-term commitment to provide quality business education,” said dean Deryck van Rensburg. “AACSB accreditation delivers a message to recruiters, employers and peers that Pepperdine Graziadio graduates are prepared to face the challenges presented in a competitive, global business environment.”

AACSB provides quality assurance, business education intelligence, and learning and development services to over 1,700 member organizations. Receiving accreditation is the result of a rigorous process that ensures business schools are delivering the best in business education.

The three pillars of AACSB Accreditation—engagement, innovation, and impact—align with Graziadio’s mission to promote transformational learning, create applied knowledge, and equip students to become Best for the World business leaders and entrepreneurs. In order to earn and sustain accreditation, Pepperdine Graziadio aligned with a set of 15 business accreditation standards focusing on mission and strategic management; support for students, faculty, and staff; learning and teaching; and academic and professional engagement of students and faculty.

AACSB Accreditation Gives Students a Competitive Edge

Students at Pepperdine Graziadio get a rigorous, relevant education that prepares them for successful careers. AACSB accreditation ensures them more opportunities; many major companies report that they recruit exclusively at AACSB – accredited institutions for interns and employees.

AACSB-accredited schools:

• Are recognized worldwide by top employers and other universities

• Have employers that only hire their graduates

• Have more access to recruiters

• Have graduates that receive higher, more competitive salaries

• Have students that are more international and are likely to earn higher levels of education

• Have students with high-graduating GPAs

• Have stringent hiring standards for school faculty

• Are challenging and teach the best skills that give graduates a distinct advantage

About Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School

For more than 50 years, the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School has challenged individuals to think boldly and drive meaningful change within their industries and communities. Dedicated to developing Best for the World Leaders, the Graziadio School offers a comprehensive range of MBA, MS, executive, and doctoral degree programs grounded in integrity, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The Graziadio School advances experiential learning through small classes with distinguished faculty that stimulate critical thinking and meaningful connection, inspiring students and working professionals to realize their greatest potential as values-centered leaders. Follow Pepperdine Graziadio on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

