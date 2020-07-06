NAPA Expands Anesthesia Services to University of Maryland Capital Region Health

Services will extend to UM Prince George’s Hospital Center and UM Laurel Medical Center

/EIN News/ -- MELVILLE, N.Y., July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective July 6, 2020, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) will provide anesthesia services for two facilities affiliated with University of Maryland Capital Region Health (UM Capital): UM Prince George’s Hospital Center and UM Laurel Medical Center. NAPA is one of the leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management companies in the U.S. UM Capital is among the top healthcare providers in the state of Maryland.



Serving Prince George’s County and the surrounding region, UM Prince George’s Hospital Center is an acute care teaching hospital as well as home to Maryland’s second busiest Level II trauma center. Also in the county is UM Laurel Medical Center, which offers full-service emergency care with observation/short stay and outpatient behavioral health services. Under the new leadership of NAPA’s Chiefs of Anesthesia, Christina Mack, MD, and Kaia Finney, CRNA, a highly skilled NAPA team of approximately nine anesthesiologists and nearly 15 certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs) will provide anesthesia care for labor and delivery, trauma, and scheduled operating room (OR) cases at both locations. NAPA zone and regional leadership will offer additional support to the anesthesia team and these new hospital sites.

Nathaniel Richardson, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of UM Capital Region Health, said, “As we prepare to open our new, state-of-the-art hospital, University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center, in Largo, MD, in 2021, NAPA’s proven models for quality improvement and operating room efficiency will add value to both our present and future facilities. NAPA’s regional leadership structure will also be helpful as we navigate through this facility transition, as well as the ever-changing healthcare marketplace. Above all, NAPA shares our mission to serve our community with compassionate, high-quality clinical care. We believe NAPA will be an excellent partner to University of Maryland Capital Region Health as we move forward to an even brighter future.”

“NAPA is pleased to partner with University of Maryland Capital Region Health and welcome this new team of anesthesia clinicians who will be joining our organization,” said Scott J. Wiesenberger, MD, NAPA Area Vice President, Maryland. “Since 1986, NAPA’s mission to ‘always do what’s right for the patient’ has compelled us to innovate across the spectrum of perioperative care. OR efficiency contributes to patient and surgeon satisfaction and hospital profitability. Better staffing models boost patient outcomes and clinicians’ work-life balance. NAPA has expanded its anesthesia services to 20 states by delivering quality and value for our healthcare facilities, and we look forward to sharing our expertise with UM Capital Region Health and serving patients in its communities.”

