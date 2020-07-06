Coronavirus - South Africa: North West Health on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 5 July

The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as of Sunday, 05 July 2020 is 6063, with 1104 recoveries and 36 deaths.

North West province COVID-19 laboratory confirmed cases contribute 3.1% to South Africa’s burden of disease.

The breakdown of cases is as follows:

District Breakdown Cases Recoveries Bojanala District 4045 642 Rustenburg Municipality 3566 579 Madibeng Municipality 348 48 Moses Kotane Municipality 105 11 Moretele Municipality 14 02 Kgetleng Municipality 12 02 Dr. Kenneth Kaunda District 1514 409 JB Marks Municipality 411 87 Matlosana Municipality 1089 318 Maquassi Hills 14 04 Ngaka Modiri Molema District 369 43 Mahikeng Municipality 206 23 Ditsobotla Municipality 97 10 Ratlou Municipality 09 02 Tswaing Local Municipality 26 03 Ramotshere Moiloa 31 05 Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District 94 10 Lekwa Teemane Municipality 30 04 Greater Taung 15 03 Mamusa Local Municipality 09 01 Naledi Municipality 28 02 Kagisano Molopo 12 0 Unallocated 41 Deaths 36

Data Harmonization

Allocation and verification of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province is an ongoing process. The Department of Health will continuously allocate cases after verification to a specific and appropriate location within a particular municipality.

Issued by: North West Health