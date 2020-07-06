Coronavirus - South Africa: North West Health on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 5 July
The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as of Sunday, 05 July 2020 is 6063, with 1104 recoveries and 36 deaths.
North West province COVID-19 laboratory confirmed cases contribute 3.1% to South Africa’s burden of disease.
The breakdown of cases is as follows:
|
District Breakdown
|
Cases
|
Recoveries
|
Bojanala District
|
4045
|
642
|
Rustenburg Municipality
|
3566
|
579
|
Madibeng Municipality
|
348
|
48
|
Moses Kotane Municipality
|
105
|
11
|
Moretele Municipality
|
14
|
02
|
Kgetleng Municipality
|
12
|
02
|
Dr. Kenneth Kaunda District
|
1514
|
409
|
JB Marks Municipality
|
411
|
87
|
Matlosana Municipality
|
1089
|
318
|
Maquassi Hills
|
14
|
04
|
Ngaka Modiri Molema District
|
369
|
43
|
Mahikeng Municipality
|
206
|
23
|
Ditsobotla Municipality
|
97
|
10
|
Ratlou Municipality
|
09
|
02
|
Tswaing Local Municipality
|
26
|
03
|
Ramotshere Moiloa
|
31
|
05
|
Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District
|
94
|
10
|
Lekwa Teemane Municipality
|
30
|
04
|
Greater Taung
|
15
|
03
|
Mamusa Local Municipality
|
09
|
01
|
Naledi Municipality
|
28
|
02
|
Kagisano Molopo
|
12
|
0
|
Unallocated
|
41
|
Deaths
|
36
Data Harmonization
Allocation and verification of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province is an ongoing process. The Department of Health will continuously allocate cases after verification to a specific and appropriate location within a particular municipality.
