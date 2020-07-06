Ayurvedic Market and Ayurvedic Products Market 2026 | Growing Demand for Organic Products, Consumer Awareness, On-Going Trends, Revenue Generated, Prominent Players, Competitive Landscape, and Forecast

Ayurvedic Market Ayurvedic Products Market expected to reach US$ 14.9 Bn and US$ 5.172 Bn resp. by 2026

Global “ Ayurvedic Market ” Research Report 2020-2026 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Ayurvedic industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Ayurvedic market size, status, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Ayurvedic market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis.

Global Ayurvedic Market was value US$ 4.5Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 14.9Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 16.14%.

Ayurveda is an Indian system of medicine derived from “Ayurvedic” natural herbs & is a form of alternative medicine. Nearly 75% of people in India use some form of traditional medicine, a category that includes Ayurveda.

Some of the driving factors favouring the market growth includes growing demand for natural and organic products, increasing consumer awareness and growing demand for ayurvedic cosmetics products, expanding medical tourism through the globe. Organic skincare products are achieving fast grip and the market is expected to expand even further.

Key players operating in Global Ayurvedic Market: Amrutanjan Healthcare Limited, Zandu Pharmaceuticals Works Ltd, WELEX Laboratories Pvt. Ltd, Lotus Herbals, Khadi Natural, Surya Herbal Limited, Maxcure Nutracedics Ltd., Charak Pharma, Shree Dhootapapeshwar Ltd., AVA Products & Services, Vicco Laboratories, Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt. Ltd., Kerala Ayurveda Ltd., Forest Essentials, Dabur India Ltd., The Himalaya Drug Company, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Hamdard Laboratories, Emami Ltd., Charak Pharma Pvt. Ltd., BACFO Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Ayurvedic LifeStyles Inc.

Furthermore, to expanding consumer base, anti-wrinkle & anti-ageing creams are projected to fuel the market growth. However, lack of stringent regulations and optimum therapeutics, lack of a killer instinct in the ayurvedic industry are some of the key barrier or restraint which is limiting the market size. Moreover, practical developments in ayurvedic medicines will offer great investment opportunities for players in the ayurvedic market.

Personal care products segment is leading the ayurvedic market globally due to increasing awareness of personal care products, changes in consumption patterns and lifestyles, and improved the purchasing power of women, promises moving times for the personal care industry. The Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the global market owing to the presence of established ayurvedic manufacturing units.

Retail sales are dominating the ayurvedic market. Retail is the process of selling ayurvedic product or services to customers through multiple channels of distribution to earn a profit. Retailers satisfy demand identified over a supply chain.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific region accounts for the largest share of the market due to their rich tradition of herbal medicines led by India, Indonesia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and others. India is the largest market and accounts for almost US$ 1200Mn in terms of market value. India exports of Ayurvedic drugs was estimated to be around. US$ 65Mn in 2017. The main exports of Indian Ayurveda include Senna & Psyllium.

Global ayurvedic market report includes PESTLE analysis, competitive landscape, and Porter’s five force model. Market attractive analysis wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on the market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Ayurvedic Market, by Mode of sales

Retail Sale

Online Sale

Global Ayurvedic Market, by Product

Personal Care Products

Hair Care & Fragrances

Skin Care

Oral Care

Make-Up

Healthcare Products

Ayurvedic Medicines

Ayurvedic Nutraceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Global Ayurvedic Market, by Application

Cancer Treatments

Respiratory Disorders

Mental Health

Nervous System Disorders

Diabetes

Skin Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Other Applications

Global Ayurvedic Market, by Distribution channel

Supermarkets

Pharmacy & Drug Stores

Direct Selling

Beauty Salons

Specialty Stores

Internet Retailing

Departmental Stores

Other Distribution Channels

Global Ayurvedic Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Part 2: Global Ayurvedic Products Market:



Ayurveda is an ancient system of life and also the oldest surviving medical system in the world. Ayurvedic science is not merely a traditional Indian form of medicine but a perennial naturopathic system of healthcare that has survived the test of time as well as onslaught of modern science and methods of treatments.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Ayurvedic Products Market



The global Ayurvedic Products market size is projected to reach US$ 5172.7 million by 2026, from US$ 4571.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Ayurvedic Products Scope and Market Size

Ayurvedic Products market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ayurvedic Products market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Patanjali Ayurved Limited

Dabur

Emami Group

Himalaya Drug

Maharishi Ayurveda

Baidyanalh

Shahnaz Husain Group

Vicco Laboratories

Amrutanjan Healthcare

Charak Pharma

Botique

Herbal Hills

Basic Ayurveda

Natreon

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Health Care

Oral Care

Hair Care

Skin Care

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Women

Men

Kids

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

