Deborah Rose to Retire from Laurentian Bank of Canada in 2021

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX-LB) (the “Bank”) announces that Deborah Rose, Executive Vice President, and Chief Operating Officer will be retiring from the Bank in February 2021. With its transformation well advanced, the Bank will work on ensuring a seamless transition over the coming months while leveraging its strong foundation to achieve sustainable performance.



About Laurentian Bank Financial Group

Founded in 1846, Laurentian Bank Financial Group is a diversified financial services provider whose mission is to help its customers improve their financial health. The Laurentian Bank of Canada and its entities are collectively referred to as Laurentian Bank Financial Group (the “Group” or the “Bank”).

With more than 3,100 employees guided by the values of proximity, simplicity and honesty, the Group provides a broad range of advice-based solutions and services to its personal, business and institutional customers. With pan-Canadian activities and a presence in the U.S., the Group is an important player in numerous market segments.

The Group has $45.4 billion in balance sheet assets and $27.1 billion in assets under administration.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In this document and in other documents filed with Canadian regulatory authorities or in other communications, we may, from time to time, make written or oral forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business plan and financial objectives including statements contained in our 2019 Annual Report under the heading “Outlook”. Forward-looking statements typically are identified with words or phrases such as believe, estimate, forecast, project, expect, anticipate, plan, goal, target, may, should, could, would, will, intend or the negative of these terms, variations thereof or similar terminology. By their very nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific in nature. We caution readers against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as a number of factors, many of which are beyond our control and the effects of which can be difficult to predict, could cause our actual results to differ materially from the targets, plans, objectives, expectations, forecasts, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether oral or written, made by us or on our behalf, except to the extent required by securities regulations.

Information:

Hélène Soulard

Assistant Vice President, Communications

514 926-3295

helene.soulard@lbcfg.ca