Trooper Seriously Injured On I-485 In Mecklenburg County
News Provided By
July 06, 2020, 12:34 GMT
North Carolina Department of Public Safety
512 North Salisbury Street Raleigh, NC 27604
919-733-2126
You just read:
Trooper Seriously Injured On I-485 In Mecklenburg County
News Provided By
July 06, 2020, 12:34 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.