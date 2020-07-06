Sagacious IP Expands Team in China, Onboards Mr. Roger Zhang to Drive Business Growth in the Region

New Business Development Head to drive business growth and enhance customer relations in China

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagacious IP, one of the largest global IP research firms, today announced further expansion of its team in Mainland China (operating under the name of Trilogy IP) by onboarding a senior IP professional Mr. Roger Zhang.

Mr. Zhang comes with immense experience of business development in IP industry and has previously worked with some of the leading IP companies in China like IPHouse (知产宝) and LexisNexis. He will be spearheading our business development and customer relations team in China.

With increasing importance of China in various technology areas, it is fast becoming the top patent filer globally. Further, China is continuously improving its domestic IP laws. Therefore, Sagacious IP considers China team as one of its crucial assets. A number of Sagacious IP’s global customers utilize its China team to search patents in China as well as to leverage its expertise on end-to-end patent monetization in China.

“With Roger’s onboarding, Trilogy IP further strengthens its capability of fast responding to customer requests and a better coverage of our clientele in China. I’m sure his enthusiasm, experience and connections will be a great value-added to both Trilogy IP and our customers,” stated Will Sweetman, Head of Operations, Trilogy IP.

“We are excited to have Mr. Zhang join our team in China. Owing to the fast growth of IP and technology, we consider China as an important market for Sagacious IP. I am sure his experience will come in handy to serve our Chinese and Global customers even better,” added Tarun Kumar Bansal, President, Sagacious IP.

“It is my honour to join Trilogy IP and work with this bunch of superb talents. I hope my addition would help Trilogy IP in further expanding its service to Chinese customers and international customers in China,” said Roger Zhang, Head of Business Development & Customer Relations, China.

Addition of Mr. Zhang will help the company better serve its global customers and will also help onboard and serve our important Chinese customers.



------

About Sagacious IP China (Trilogy IP)

Sagacious IP operates under the name of Trilogy IP in Mainland China and offers multiple cutting-edge IP services to its Chinese as well as to its Global customers interested in Chinese markets/patent information for various purposes. Notably, Sagacious IP serves Chinese customers with services like Global Patent Information (prior art searches, patent analytics), IP strategy preparation, Global Patent Monetization and Global Patent Filings. Further, Global Customers of Sagacious IP interested in China, leverage Sagacious IP China team to avail services like Patent Searches for Chinese, Korean and Japanese Patents, End-to-End Monetization of their Chinese patents in China, Patent Filings in China as well as Translations to/from CN/JP/KR.



About Sagacious IP

Sagacious IP one of the largest global IP research firm working with the world’s largest companies, law firms, institutions, research organizations and inventors to help them monetize, defend, and expand their patent portfolios and drive innovation within their industries. For more information visit: https://www.sagaciousresearch.com/