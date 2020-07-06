NV5 Pledges $275,000 in Scholarships to the National Society of Black Engineers and Appoints Dr. Carl Henderson as NV5 Chief Diversity Officer

/EIN News/ -- HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of professional and technical engineering, geospatial, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has pledged $275,000 in scholarships to the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) to support undergraduate students studying in the fields of engineering and data management at Historically Black Colleges and Universities and other higher education institutions across the country. Founded in 1975, NSBE supports the aspirations of Black collegiate and pre-collegiate students and technical professionals in the fields of engineering and technology.



NV5 has appointed Dr. Carl Henderson, PhD, PE, GE as Chief Diversity Officer of NV5. In this role, he will lead the Diversity and Inclusion Program at NV5, driving initiatives to increase diversity across the NV5 organization and promoting an environment of trust, respect, and inclusion. Dr. Henderson joined NV5 in 2018 as Director of the Construction Quality Assurance Group in Southern California. He is a registered Professional Engineer and Geotechnical Engineer and holds Master of Science and PhD degrees in Civil/Geotechnical Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh.

“Diversity and inclusion are fundamental to NV5’s values. In addition to voicing the need for change, we believe in driving change through action,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “We are very pleased that Dr. Henderson will lead our Diversity and Inclusion Program as we continue to build upon NV5’s culture of respecting and celebrating our differences and growing opportunities for future engineers and scientists.”

“I am honored to be leading NV5’s Diversity and Inclusion Program,” said Carl Henderson, PhD, PE, GE, Chief Diversity Officer at NV5. “Through my membership in NSBE and my involvement with other mentoring organizations and affiliations, I understand the importance of being proactive in affecting change. I am proud to lead our partnership with an organization that has impacted my life and the lives of future engineers and technical professionals for over four decades.”

