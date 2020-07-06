Toni Bothwell 2020 Recipient of the Canadian Animal Health Institute Recognizing Its Leaders Award

/EIN News/ -- GUELPH, Ontario, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI) is pleased to announce that Toni Bothwell, Director, Regulatory Affairs & Pharmacovigilance at Zoetis Canada is the 2020 recipient of its internal “Recognizing Its Leaders Award”. Toni is a long-standing industry expert and a dedicated leader within the CAHI membership. As the Chair of the CAHI’s Drug Committee and an industry representative on Health Canada’s Canadian Animal Health Products Regulatory Advisory Committee, Toni demonstrates enthusiasm and leadership in various regulatory discussions with government officials and industry stakeholders.



“Toni has been an inspirational and tireless supporter of both the CAHI and the animal health industry,” said CAHI President & CEO, Dr. Catherine Filejski. “The impact of her efforts in support of the animal health industry have been instrumental in fostering closer relationships between pharmaceutical companies and the Canadian regulatory agencies.”

Upon receiving the award, Toni expressed her thanks to the board of directors of the CAHI for recognizing her contributions. “I am truly honoured to receive this award,” she said. “The contributions of the animal health industry to food security in Canada are key. I have been honoured to work closely with industry, producers and government sectors to contribute to our safe food supply, to engage in international regulatory harmonization and further, and to pull industry together to address high profile human health issues including antimicrobial resistance.”

Toni truly exemplifies what it means to be a leader within the CAHI. Not only has she worked tirelessly in the area of regulatory affairs, she is a proven relationship builder having worked with veterinarians and livestock producer associations on a variety of animal health industry initiatives, including the implementation of the change in prescription status for all medically important antibiotics. Toni is also a member of the CAHI Stewardship and Public Trust Committees which support CAHI’s environmental stewardship initiatives and the development of public-facing key messages for stakeholders and Canadians.

The Canadian Animal Health Institute is the trade association representing the manufacturers and distributors of animal medications in Canada. This internal award was created to recognize the significant contributions made by its individual members through exemplary contributions to the CAHI and its objectives.

Zoetis is a global animal health company dedicated to supporting customers and their businesses in ever better ways. Building on 60 years of experience, it delivers quality medicines and vaccines, complemented by diagnostic product and genetics tests and supported by a range of services. Zoetis works every day to better understand and address the real-world challenges faced by those who raise and care for animals in ways they find truly relevant.

