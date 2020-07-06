Greed, Politics, and Espionage in the World of Soccer Exposed in Rob Murphy’s Latest Novel

Soccer is so much more than rowdy fans and team colors- it’s selfishness, spite, and life and death decisions, and in the league of greed, no one is safe.

/EIN News/ -- Sutton, London, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Rotten to the Core” is a political thriller that plunges readers into the chaotic and often unseen power struggle in the world of soccer as big political players put their hats in the ring to host the 2018 World Cup. The book follows François Picard- the Secretary General of the International Football Association- who is working behind closed doors to sabotage an English bid to host the tournament on behalf of the Russian government through diabolical plotting, manipulation, and layers of secrecy. As Picard inches closer to gaining a colossal fortune for helping the Russians win the bid, the stakes grow larger and every decision turns into a matter of life and death.

Murphy’s interest in the politics of soccer hit full stride in 2015 after US Attorney General Loretta Lynch instituted criminal proceedings for bribery and corruption against leaders in the FIFA organization. Enticed to explore what lies beneath the roaring crowds and big-name athletes Murphy dug a little deeper, and found the sports world is not as clear-cut and honest as one would think.



“Greed and self-interest never win in the end. It eventually comes back to bite you,” Murphy said about the sports world.

Based on a true story of the untold politics in the international sports world, “Rotten to the Core” twines elements of drama, action, espionage, and greed to deliver a drama for every reader while also underlining the importance of truth and transparency in sports organizations across the globe.

“Rotten to the Core”

By Rob Murphy

ISBN: 9781546282990 (softcover); 9781546283003 (hardcover); 9781546282983 (electronic)

Available at the AuthorHouse Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Born in London in 1956, the world of soccer has always held Rob Murphy’s interest. As a sports fan and Englishman, Murphy was enticed to write “Rotten to the Core” to illustrate the reach sports can have on a community and country. His Bachelor’s degree in politics from Hull University and an advanced diploma in management from Oxford Brookes University helped guide the narrative of the novel, but ultimately his pride as an English soccer fan drove him to write his book. To learn more, please visit http://www.robmurphyauthor.com/.







