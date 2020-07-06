Dental Biomaterials Market to grow at 7.2% CAGR to hit US $10.76 billion by 2025– Global Insights on Key Statistics, Leading Players, Macroeconomic Indicators, Growth Drivers and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Europe dominated the global dental biomaterials market in the year 2018 and similar trend is projected over the forecast period

Adroit Market Research report on global Dental Biomaterials market gives a holistic view of the market from 2015 to 2025, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2015 to 2018, with the base year of estimation as 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market competition with Porter's five forces analysis and company positioning based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global Dental Biomaterials market have been studied in detail.

The global dental biomaterials market was valued at USD 6.39 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The global market is anticipated to grow on account of growing burden of dental disorders coupled with growing dental tourism industry across the emerging economies. Additionally, the market growth is attributed to rising dental implant penetration & rising disposable income across Asia Pacific. The growing geriatric population is leading to rising number of dental disorders which is boosting the market growth across the globe.

According to the 2017 Report of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 84.6 percent of children aged 5-19 years visited the dental program by 2016. About 64% of adults 18-64 years of age went on dental appointments, and likewise for adults over the age of 65.

In the United States, about 8,000 people die per year of oral and pharyngeal cancers, most of them elderly. But the problem isn't limited to seniors, children from families with lower incomes are twice as likely to experience tooth decay. Dental implant success is greater than the root canal and other conventional dental services. Reimbursement scenarios, however, are restraining hampering market growth. The rising number of dental problems and rising government expenditure for development of healthcare facilities is anticipated to augur market growth over the forecast period.

The market for dental biomaterials is moderately competitive with both local and international players present on the market. However, the global dental biomaterials market is dominated by handful of players. Some of the prominent players operating across the global dental biomaterials market includes Straumann Holding AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., 3M, Royal DSM, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Keystone Dental, Inc., Datum Dental Ltd., Cam Bioceramics B.V. among other prominent players.

