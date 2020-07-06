GervanoRA Data Services (GDS) Announces the Strategic Partnering Collaboration Agreement with DelveInsight Business Research

GervanoRA Data Services (GDS) is pleased to announce the Strategic Partnering Collaboration Agreement with DelveInsight Business Research

/EIN News/ -- Verna, Goa, India, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GervanoRA Data Services (GDS) is pleased to announce the Strategic Partnering Collaboration Agreement with DelveInsight Business Research. DelveInsight is a consulting firm with deep industry expertise in life science vertical with core focus on Pharma and biotech industries. With this partnering, GervanoRA is expecting to utilize expertise resources from DelveInsight to add on existing expertise of GervanoRA to serve our global clientele with quality services at affordable prices. The primary focus of this agreement is to market DelveInsight’s publications throughout the globe except in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan to meet ongoing demand from clientele network.

“GervanoRA Data Services team is excited about our new Strategic Partnering Collaboration Agreement with DelveInsight.” said Ramu Jadhav, Founder, CEO and Managing Director of GervanoRA Data Services. “This opportunity will enable GervanoRA to deliver world standard quality products to all GervanoRA’s global clients”

“GervanoRA hoping to build strong business relations with DelveInsight with expectations to refine opportunities for future collaborations” added Ramu Jadhav.

“Our role as a healthcare consulting and market research firm is to empower our clients to take strategic decisions with DelveInsight’s analysis. Through this collaboration, DelveInsight will be able to provide insights to GervanoRA’s clients helping them to achieve their business goals. We are looking forward to building a long-term synergistic relationship with GervanoRA” said Dr. Vishal Agrawal, CEO of DelveInsight Business Research.

GervanoRA is a known premier provider of syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services, based in Goa, India. GDS aims to deliver a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights, aerial views of the competitive framework, and future market trends. We continuously strive to be ahead of our competitors by providing unique competitive analytics like pipeline analysis reports, Epidemiology and epidemiology forecasts, clinical trials database based reports, country insights, market and opportunity assessment reports are few among many other offerings at affordable prices. We assure quality with team work and we collaboratively work with a wide range of organizations (KOLs) to garner valuable key insights. Vast & tailor made databases, healthcare specific global coverage, and expertise making us one of the unique consulting service providers in the world.

GervanoRA Data Services LLP L-45, G-6 - Software Technology park complex STP-III Building, Verna Industrial Estate, Verna, Goa 403722 Email: info@gervanora.com