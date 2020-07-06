Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
With an Intention to Build the Most Dominant Agency in the World, Momar Sakanoko Brings Be Great Company

/EIN News/ -- Paris, France, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momar Sakanoko, the basketball star turned entrepreneur, has created a company to help young talents and aspiring entrepreneurs from around the world take them to great new heights. The Be Great Company was formed with the intention of helping other creative professionals, like Momar himself, to elevate their career with a unique approach. With a team of experts across multiple industries including sports, entertainment, and culture, the Be Great Company works in partnership with some of the world's most iconic brands and personalities.  

Talent management, marketing, branding and entertainment are all on the agenda at the Be Great Company, meaning that you are in great hands when growing your careers and businesses. 

With this platform, Momar is helping to catapult exciting new athletes and artists into greatness. With an impressive roster of basketballs both male and female rising stars, and also music artists, the Be Great Company is showing that they are a force to be reckoned with. In a recent interview with Startup Fortune, when asked why the Be Great Company is different to others in this field, the entrepreneur said “The way I approach things , my vision is different. The way that I invest in the ‘Be Great Company’, the energy that I have working with my talents or any other  clients I feel like no one else does that”. Sakanoko’s obvious passion for what he does is second to none in a constantly evolving industry, the Be Great Company is a great option for you to elevate your creative ventures. 

When asked about the future of the Be Great Company, Sakanoko said “Making the ‘Be Great Company’ more influential and making it the best agency in the world. Also keep helping people grow their E-commerce businesses and guide people who want to  invest in real estate.”

With three locations (France, Taiwan, and the US), there is always someone to answer your questions at the Be Great Company. Momar Sakanoko is also very active on social media platforms, he can be followed on instagram at: @begreatmo


More information can be found on their website at: https://begreatcompany.org 

Contact information

'Be Great Company'
https://begreatcompany.org
contact@begreatcompany.org

