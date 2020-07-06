Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market 2020, Global Trends, Opportunity and Growth Analysis Forecast by 2025
A New Market Study, titled “Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
This report provides in depth study of “Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) market. This report focused on Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
This report focuses on the global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft
Cisco
IBM
Hewlett-Packard
Novell
Google
Oracle
Apple
SAP
Salesforce
Nutanix
ServiceNow
Yahoo!
Double-Take Software
RSA
Mocana
Odyssey Software
Compuware
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
E-Commerce
Logistics
Retail
Healthcare
Financial
Educational
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Cloud Based
1.4.3 On-Premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 E-Commerce
1.5.3 Logistics
1.5.4 Retail
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 Financial
1.5.7 Educational
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Players (Opinion Leaders)
….
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Microsoft
13.1.1 Microsoft Company Details
13.1.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Microsoft Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Introduction
13.1.4 Microsoft Revenue in Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Microsoft Recent Development
13.2 Cisco
13.2.1 Cisco Company Details
13.2.2 Cisco Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Cisco Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Introduction
13.2.4 Cisco Revenue in Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Cisco Recent Development
13.3 IBM
13.3.1 IBM Company Details
13.3.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 IBM Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Introduction
13.3.4 IBM Revenue in Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 IBM Recent Development
13.4 Hewlett-Packard
13.4.1 Hewlett-Packard Company Details
13.4.2 Hewlett-Packard Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Hewlett-Packard Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Introduction
13.4.4 Hewlett-Packard Revenue in Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Hewlett-Packard Recent Development
13.5 Novell
13.5.1 Novell Company Details
13.5.2 Novell Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Novell Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Introduction
13.5.4 Novell Revenue in Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Novell Recent Development
13.6 Google
13.6.1 Google Company Details
13.6.2 Google Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Google Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Introduction
13.6.4 Google Revenue in Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Google Recent Development
13.7 Oracle
13.7.1 Oracle Company Details
13.7.2 Oracle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Oracle Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Introduction
13.7.4 Oracle Revenue in Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Oracle Recent Development
13.8 Apple
13.8.1 Apple Company Details
13.8.2 Apple Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Apple Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Introduction
13.8.4 Apple Revenue in Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Apple Recent Development
13.9 SAP
13.9.1 SAP Company Details
13.9.2 SAP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 SAP Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Introduction
13.9.4 SAP Revenue in Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 SAP Recent Development
13.10 Salesforce
13.10.1 Salesforce Company Details
13.10.2 Salesforce Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Salesforce Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Introduction
13.10.4 Salesforce Revenue in Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Salesforce Recent Development
13.11 Nutanix
13.12 ServiceNow
13.13 Yahoo!
13.14 Double-Take Software
13.15 RSA
13.16 Mocana
13.17 Odyssey Software
13.18 Compuware
Continued….
