Non-profits to Receive Pro Bono Advice from Rothsay Consulting’s Plan Challenge
The Plan Challenge, Rothsay Consulting’s signature skills-based volunteer program, pairs teams of employees with leading non-profits to provide consultingHONG KONG, July 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rothsay Consulting, an independent global asset management firm, licensed to carry out investment advisory and asset management services, is pleased to announce that non-profit organizations will participate in the fourth annual Plan Challenge, a signature skills-based volunteering program providing non-profits with pro bono strategic consulting.
Each non-profit will work with a team of Rothsay Consulting employees for eight weeks. The teams will advise the non-profits on issues relating to their business models and growth strategies, in order to help the non-profits, fulfill their missions in more effective and efficient ways. The employees will use their professional skills and expertise to develop recommendations for the non-profits.
The non-profits work on causes ranging from youth development and microfinance to arts and culture.
Steven Kam-ching, Head of Rothsay Consulting Community Affairs and President of the Rothsay Consulting Foundation, said: "Through the Rothsay Consulting Plan Challenge, charities across the country are getting specific advice and tools to help them address their scalability and growth potential in order to serve more people. The Plan Challenge recognizes that non-profits are critical to the health and vibrancy of the communities in which we live and work. Our employees will be working intensively to develop targeted recommendations for their non-profit partners, and we wish them success."
The Plan Challenge is a joint effort between Rothsay Consulting’s offices of Community Affairs and Global Sustainable Finance.
“The Rothsay Consulting Plan Challenge serves multiple bottom lines: helping non-profits address their most pressing business issues; empowering employees to help their communities; and providing employees with unique opportunities to grow professionally,” said Herman Lem-tung, Head of Global Sustainable Finance at Rothsay Consulting. “By giving employees the opportunity to volunteer their most valuable professional skills to serve the community, Rothsay Consulting puts sustainability into action.”
The Rothsay Consulting volunteers will present their recommendations for the non-profits at a competition in June before experts from the private and non-profit sectors.
About Rothsay Consulting
Rothsay Consulting is an independent global asset management firm with offices in Hong Kong and is licensed to carry out investment advisory and asset management services. As a respected alternative asset manager in Asia, we have been managing a broad range of global and specialized investment vehicles also having a focus on hedge fund related products including tailored and customized and commingled portfolios for our clients. Our clients include individual investors and companies, financial institutions, insurance companies and pension plans. We are a global team of over 50 professionals with extensive experience in the global equity and debt markets, global derivatives and structured products.
