English Language Training (ELT) Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, July 6, 2020
This report provides in depth study of “English Language Training (ELT) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The English Language Training (ELT) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global English Language Training (ELT) market. This report focused on English Language Training (ELT) market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global English Language Training (ELT) Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
This report focuses on the global English Language Training (ELT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the English Language Training (ELT) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Berlitz Languages
Pearson ELT
Sanako Corporation
Inlingua International
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
McGraw-Hill Education
Rosetta Stone
Transparent Language
Voxy
EF Education First
New Oriental
Vipkid
Wall Street English
Meten English
iTutorGroup
51talk
WEBi
Global Education (GEDU)
New Channel International
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Digital Learning
Through Books
In Person Courses
Market segment by Application, split into
For Educational & Tests
For Businesses
For Kids and Teens
For Adults
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global English Language Training (ELT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the English Language Training (ELT) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of English Language Training (ELT) are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by English Language Training (ELT) Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global English Language Training (ELT) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Digital Learning
1.4.3 Through Books
1.4.4 In Person Courses
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global English Language Training (ELT) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 For Educational & Tests
1.5.3 For Businesses
1.5.4 For Kids and Teens
1.5.5 For Adults
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
….
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Berlitz Languages
13.1.1 Berlitz Languages Company Details
13.1.2 Berlitz Languages Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Berlitz Languages English Language Training (ELT) Introduction
13.1.4 Berlitz Languages Revenue in English Language Training (ELT) Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Berlitz Languages Recent Development
13.2 Pearson ELT
13.2.1 Pearson ELT Company Details
13.2.2 Pearson ELT Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Pearson ELT English Language Training (ELT) Introduction
13.2.4 Pearson ELT Revenue in English Language Training (ELT) Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Pearson ELT Recent Development
13.3 Sanako Corporation
13.3.1 Sanako Corporation Company Details
13.3.2 Sanako Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Sanako Corporation English Language Training (ELT) Introduction
13.3.4 Sanako Corporation Revenue in English Language Training (ELT) Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Sanako Corporation Recent Development
13.4 Inlingua International
13.4.1 Inlingua International Company Details
13.4.2 Inlingua International Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Inlingua International English Language Training (ELT) Introduction
13.4.4 Inlingua International Revenue in English Language Training (ELT) Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Inlingua International Recent Development
13.5 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
13.5.1 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Details
13.5.2 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt English Language Training (ELT) Introduction
13.5.4 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Revenue in English Language Training (ELT) Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Recent Development
13.6 McGraw-Hill Education
13.6.1 McGraw-Hill Education Company Details
13.6.2 McGraw-Hill Education Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 McGraw-Hill Education English Language Training (ELT) Introduction
13.6.4 McGraw-Hill Education Revenue in English Language Training (ELT) Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 McGraw-Hill Education Recent Development
13.7 Rosetta Stone
13.7.1 Rosetta Stone Company Details
13.7.2 Rosetta Stone Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Rosetta Stone English Language Training (ELT) Introduction
13.7.4 Rosetta Stone Revenue in English Language Training (ELT) Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Rosetta Stone Recent Development
13.8 Transparent Language
13.8.1 Transparent Language Company Details
13.8.2 Transparent Language Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Transparent Language English Language Training (ELT) Introduction
13.8.4 Transparent Language Revenue in English Language Training (ELT) Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Transparent Language Recent Development
13.9 Voxy
13.9.1 Voxy Company Details
13.9.2 Voxy Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Voxy English Language Training (ELT) Introduction
13.9.4 Voxy Revenue in English Language Training (ELT) Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Voxy Recent Development
13.10 EF Education First
13.11 New Oriental
13.12 Vipkid
13.13 Wall Street English
13.14 Meten English
13.15 iTutorGroup
13.16 51talk
13.17 WEBi
13.18 Global Education (GEDU)
13.19 New Channel International
Continued….
