English Language Training (ELT) Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, July 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

This report provides in depth study of “English Language Training (ELT) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The English Language Training (ELT) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global English Language Training (ELT) market. This report focused on English Language Training (ELT) market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global English Language Training (ELT) Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

This report focuses on the global English Language Training (ELT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the English Language Training (ELT) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Berlitz Languages

Pearson ELT

Sanako Corporation

Inlingua International

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

McGraw-Hill Education

Rosetta Stone

Transparent Language

Voxy

EF Education First

New Oriental

Vipkid

Wall Street English

Meten English

iTutorGroup

51talk

WEBi

Global Education (GEDU)

New Channel International

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Digital Learning

Through Books

In Person Courses

Market segment by Application, split into

For Educational & Tests

For Businesses

For Kids and Teens

For Adults

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global English Language Training (ELT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the English Language Training (ELT) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of English Language Training (ELT) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by English Language Training (ELT) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global English Language Training (ELT) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Digital Learning

1.4.3 Through Books

1.4.4 In Person Courses

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global English Language Training (ELT) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 For Educational & Tests

1.5.3 For Businesses

1.5.4 For Kids and Teens

1.5.5 For Adults

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Berlitz Languages

13.1.1 Berlitz Languages Company Details

13.1.2 Berlitz Languages Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Berlitz Languages English Language Training (ELT) Introduction

13.1.4 Berlitz Languages Revenue in English Language Training (ELT) Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Berlitz Languages Recent Development

13.2 Pearson ELT

13.2.1 Pearson ELT Company Details

13.2.2 Pearson ELT Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Pearson ELT English Language Training (ELT) Introduction

13.2.4 Pearson ELT Revenue in English Language Training (ELT) Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Pearson ELT Recent Development

13.3 Sanako Corporation

13.3.1 Sanako Corporation Company Details

13.3.2 Sanako Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Sanako Corporation English Language Training (ELT) Introduction

13.3.4 Sanako Corporation Revenue in English Language Training (ELT) Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Sanako Corporation Recent Development

13.4 Inlingua International

13.4.1 Inlingua International Company Details

13.4.2 Inlingua International Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Inlingua International English Language Training (ELT) Introduction

13.4.4 Inlingua International Revenue in English Language Training (ELT) Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Inlingua International Recent Development

13.5 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

13.5.1 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Details

13.5.2 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt English Language Training (ELT) Introduction

13.5.4 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Revenue in English Language Training (ELT) Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Recent Development

13.6 McGraw-Hill Education

13.6.1 McGraw-Hill Education Company Details

13.6.2 McGraw-Hill Education Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 McGraw-Hill Education English Language Training (ELT) Introduction

13.6.4 McGraw-Hill Education Revenue in English Language Training (ELT) Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 McGraw-Hill Education Recent Development

13.7 Rosetta Stone

13.7.1 Rosetta Stone Company Details

13.7.2 Rosetta Stone Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Rosetta Stone English Language Training (ELT) Introduction

13.7.4 Rosetta Stone Revenue in English Language Training (ELT) Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Rosetta Stone Recent Development

13.8 Transparent Language

13.8.1 Transparent Language Company Details

13.8.2 Transparent Language Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Transparent Language English Language Training (ELT) Introduction

13.8.4 Transparent Language Revenue in English Language Training (ELT) Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Transparent Language Recent Development

13.9 Voxy

13.9.1 Voxy Company Details

13.9.2 Voxy Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Voxy English Language Training (ELT) Introduction

13.9.4 Voxy Revenue in English Language Training (ELT) Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Voxy Recent Development

13.10 EF Education First

13.11 New Oriental

13.12 Vipkid

13.13 Wall Street English

13.14 Meten English

13.15 iTutorGroup

13.16 51talk

13.17 WEBi

13.18 Global Education (GEDU)

13.19 New Channel International

