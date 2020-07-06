Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, July 6, 2020

This report provides in depth study of “Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Software-Defined Storage(SDS) market. This report focused on Software-Defined Storage(SDS) market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

This report focuses on the global Software-Defined Storage(SDS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Software-Defined Storage(SDS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Atlantis Computing

Datacore Software

Ericsson

Intel

Maxta

Microsoft

Nexenta System

Nutanix

Pivot3

Swiftstack

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SDS Server

Data Security and Compliance Software

SDS Controller Software

Data Management

Storage Hypervisor

Market segment by Application, split into

Surveillance

Data backup and Disaster Recovery

Storage Provisioning and High Availability

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Software-Defined Storage(SDS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Software-Defined Storage(SDS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Software-Defined Storage(SDS) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 SDS Server

1.4.3 Data Security and Compliance Software

1.4.4 SDS Controller Software

1.4.5 Data Management

1.4.6 Storage Hypervisor

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Surveillance

1.5.3 Data backup and Disaster Recovery

1.5.4 Storage Provisioning and High Availability

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Players (Opinion Leaders)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Atlantis Computing

13.1.1 Atlantis Computing Company Details

13.1.2 Atlantis Computing Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Atlantis Computing Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Introduction

13.1.4 Atlantis Computing Revenue in Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Atlantis Computing Recent Development

13.2 Datacore Software

13.2.1 Datacore Software Company Details

13.2.2 Datacore Software Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Datacore Software Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Introduction

13.2.4 Datacore Software Revenue in Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Datacore Software Recent Development

13.3 Ericsson

13.3.1 Ericsson Company Details

13.3.2 Ericsson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Ericsson Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Introduction

13.3.4 Ericsson Revenue in Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Ericsson Recent Development

13.4 Intel

13.4.1 Intel Company Details

13.4.2 Intel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Intel Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Introduction

13.4.4 Intel Revenue in Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Intel Recent Development

13.5 Maxta

13.5.1 Maxta Company Details

13.5.2 Maxta Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Maxta Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Introduction

13.5.4 Maxta Revenue in Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Maxta Recent Development

13.6 Microsoft

13.6.1 Microsoft Company Details

13.6.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Microsoft Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Introduction

13.6.4 Microsoft Revenue in Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Microsoft Recent Development

13.7 Nexenta System

13.7.1 Nexenta System Company Details

13.7.2 Nexenta System Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Nexenta System Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Introduction

13.7.4 Nexenta System Revenue in Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Nexenta System Recent Development

13.8 Nutanix

13.8.1 Nutanix Company Details

13.8.2 Nutanix Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Nutanix Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Introduction

13.8.4 Nutanix Revenue in Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Nutanix Recent Development

13.9 Pivot3

13.9.1 Pivot3 Company Details

13.9.2 Pivot3 Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Pivot3 Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Introduction

13.9.4 Pivot3 Revenue in Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Pivot3 Recent Development

13.10 Swiftstack

13.10.1 Swiftstack Company Details

13.10.2 Swiftstack Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Swiftstack Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Introduction

13.10.4 Swiftstack Revenue in Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Swiftstack Recent Development

