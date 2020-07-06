Agrochemical and Pesticide Market 2020 Global Share, Trend And Opportunities Forecast To 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agrochemical and Pesticide Industry
Description
The Agrochemical and Pesticide market report is a historical overview and in-depth research of the current and future market of the Agrochemical and Pesticide industry. The study offers a detailed analysis of the Agrochemical and Pesticide market share, the competitor segment with the basic introduction of leading companies, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report provides a comprehensive overview of the trends in the Agrochemical and Pesticide sector, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and critical driver analysis.
Competitive Landscape and Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Share Analysis
The study on company profiles explores the various companies operating in the global Agrochemical and Pesticide industry. It assesses the financial outlook of these firms, their research and development status, and their growth plans for the coming years. Analysts have presented a comprehensive list of the competitive steps that Agrochemical and Pesticide market players have taken over the last few years to stay ahead of the competition.
The major vendors covered:
Bayer
Shandong Qilin Agrochemical
Monsanto
BASF
Adama
Nufarm
Syngenta
DowDuPont
Albaugh
Gharda
Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group
Nanjing Red Sun
Jiangsu Changlong Agrochemical
Yancheng Limin Chemical
KWIN Joint-stock
Jiangsu Pesticide Research Institute Company
Hubei Sanonda
Zhejiang Hisun Chemical
Bailing Agrochemical
Qingdao Kyx Chemical
Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals
Jiangsu Changqing Agrochemical
Hailir Pesticides and Chemicals
Jiangsu Fengshan Group
Hebei Yetian Agrochemicals
Anhui Huaxing Chemical Industry
Jiangsu Jiannong Agrochemical
Zhengzhou Labor Agrochemicals
Xinyi Zhongkai Agro-chemical Industry
Agrochemical and Pesticide market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Agrochemical and Pesticide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Agrochemical and Pesticide market is segmented into
Insecticides
Antiseptics
Herbicides
Other
Segment by Application, the Agrochemical and Pesticide market is segmented into
Agricultural
Garden
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Agrochemical and Pesticide market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Agrochemical and Pesticide market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Agrochemical and Pesticide Competitor Landscape by Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
6 North America
7 Europe
8 Asia Pacific
9 Latin America
10 Middle East and Africa
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Bayer
11.1.1 Bayer Corporation Information
11.1.2 Bayer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 Bayer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Bayer Agrochemical and Pesticide Products Offered
11.1.5 Bayer Recent Development
11.2 Shandong Qilin Agrochemical
11.2.1 Shandong Qilin Agrochemical Corporation Information
11.2.2 Shandong Qilin Agrochemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 Shandong Qilin Agrochemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Shandong Qilin Agrochemical Agrochemical and Pesticide Products Offered
11.2.5 Shandong Qilin Agrochemical Recent Development
11.3 Monsanto
11.3.1 Monsanto Corporation Information
11.3.2 Monsanto Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 Monsanto Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Monsanto Agrochemical and Pesticide Products Offered
11.3.5 Monsanto Recent Development
11.4 BASF
11.4.1 BASF Corporation Information
11.4.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 BASF Agrochemical and Pesticide Products Offered
11.4.5 BASF Recent Development
11.5 Adama
11.5.1 Adama Corporation Information
11.5.2 Adama Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.5.3 Adama Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Adama Agrochemical and Pesticide Products Offered
11.5.5 Adama Recent Development
11.6 Nufarm
11.7 Syngenta
11.8 DowDuPont
11.9 Albaugh
11.10 Gharda
11.12 Nanjing Red Sun
11.13 Jiangsu Changlong Agrochemical
11.14 Yancheng Limin Chemical
11.15 KWIN Joint-stock
11.16 Jiangsu Pesticide Research Institute Company
11.17 Hubei Sanonda
11.18 Zhejiang Hisun Chemical
11.19 Bailing Agrochemical
11.20 Qingdao Kyx Chemical
11.21 Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals
11.22 Jiangsu Changqing Agrochemical
11.23 Hailir Pesticides and Chemicals
11.24 Jiangsu Fengshan Group
11.25 Hebei Yetian Agrochemicals
11.26 Anhui Huaxing Chemical Industry
11.27 Jiangsu Jiannong Agrochemical
11.28 Zhengzhou Labor Agrochemicals
11.29 Xinyi Zhongkai Agro-chemical Industry
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
Continued...
