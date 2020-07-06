BeMotion Inc. Partnering with Smart Services Corp. to Launch a New Service app for Home & Retail Services
BeMotion Inc. Partnering with Smart Services Corp. to Launch a New Service app for Home & Retail Services
We don't sell software, We deliver success ”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeMotion Inc. Partnering with Smart Services Corp. to Launch a New Service app for Home & Retail Services, the Mobile App Will Solve the Challenge of Finding Good & fast Services
— BeMotion Inc
Companies in the United States and Europe like Angie's List and Handy have been growing for years. These are websites and mobile apps that make it easier for homeowners to find help in fixing problems around the house. Until today, this was an idea that was left untapped in the MENA region. But not anymore.
In the fall of 2020 will see the introduction of the Smart Services mobile application. Beginning with service providers in the North American, MENA markets, the app seeks to provide an extensive and comprehensive database of home service providers that will do anything from painting and cleaning your house to rewiring the bungalow outback. "As a homeowner, I have always hated having to deal with the occasional issues around my home," states Hussein Abu Hassan, BeMotion Inc. Founder & CEO. "There are thousands of very talented men and women that can provide these services, but there has never been an easy way to contact, communicate and connect with them." We are going to change that.
Smart Services Corp., is partnering with BeMotion Inc, the Toronto based software firm best known for its Mobile Commerce Network platform solution. "BeMotion inc allows us to enter the market almost immediately with a multi-million-dollar technology ecosystem, and that has already been proven to support our business goals. I can focus on growing the business instead of supporting the technology requirements", states Susan Walker, CEO of Smart Services Corp.
About (MCN Platform): https://www.bemotioninc.com/
The platform empowers businesses to build native apps for a variety of business functions. Such as M-commerce, digital advertising, event management, offers, payment gateway, and 25 other more features. The platform is super comprehensive. There are a lot of key ingredients. Providing the opportunity to create uniquely personal app experiences that drive brand engagement and conversion, plan the ongoing commitment and a lot more in less than 10 days.
About (DCN Vending & Marketplace): http://www.dcnvending.com/
A North American subsidiary of BeMotion Inc., established in 2018 as the provider of innovative Smart vending machines distributed in 3000+ locations serving a wide range of high standards of PPE, CBD, health & fitness products.
Don't hesitate to request a demo!
For any additional information or if you require further clarification about BeMotion Inc.,
please do not hesitate to contact us at info@bemotioninc.com, - www.bemotioninc.com
Aaron Stiller
BeMotion Inc.
+16478331071
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn