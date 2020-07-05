Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Uganda: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases of Ugandans are now 939

Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda Download logo

Results from COVID-19 tests done on 04 July 2020:

- 12 new COVID-19 cases confirmed. The cumulative total confirmed cases of Ugandans are now 939.

- 2 truck drivers from Malaba and Mutukula

- 7 contacts from Amuru

- 3 Returnees; 1 from South Africa and 2 from DRC

- 11 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 at the border points of entry and their entry into the country was not permitted.

- Active cases on admission: 197 (167 Ugandans, 25 foreigners and 5 refugees)

- Total Recoveries: 891 (Includes both Ugandans and Foreigners)

- Samples from Points of Entry tested today: 1,240

- Samples from alerts and contacts: 863

- Total samples tested today: 2,103

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.

