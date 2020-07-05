Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault (x2), Simple Assault, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B402451
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mazzola
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 07/04/2020 at approximately 2120 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mount Holly, Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault (X2), Simple Assault, Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child
ACCUSED: Trey Hood
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 04, 2020 at approximately 2120 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of an assault in the Town of Mount Holly, Vermont. During the course of the investigation, Troopers determined Trey Hood (29), caused injury to multiple household family members and a family friend. Hood left the scene prior to Troopers arriving on scene. A BOL was issued for Hood and the vehicle he was operating. While speaking with Trooper from the New Haven Barracks, Hood showed signs of alcohol impairment and was subsequently screened for DUI.
Hood was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks New Haven. He was subsequently release on a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division on July 06, 2020 at 1230 P.M.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/2020 at 1230 hours
COURT: Rutland
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Bryan Mazzola
Vermont State Police
Troop B - Rutland Barracks
124 State Place
Rutland, Vt 05701
Office # (802) 773-9101