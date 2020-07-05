Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 51 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,229 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault (x2), Simple Assault, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B402451

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mazzola                

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 07/04/2020 at approximately 2120 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mount Holly, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault (X2), Simple Assault, Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child

 

ACCUSED:  Trey Hood                                            

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On July 04, 2020 at approximately 2120 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of an assault in the Town of Mount Holly, Vermont. During the course of the investigation, Troopers determined Trey Hood (29), caused injury to multiple household family members and a family friend. Hood left the scene prior to Troopers arriving on scene. A BOL was issued for Hood and the vehicle he was operating. While speaking with Trooper from the New Haven Barracks, Hood showed signs of alcohol impairment and was subsequently screened for DUI.

Hood was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks New Haven. He was subsequently release on a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division on July 06, 2020 at 1230 P.M.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/2020 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION:   N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Bryan Mazzola

Vermont State Police

Troop B - Rutland Barracks

124 State Place

Rutland, Vt  05701

Office # (802) 773-9101

 

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault (x2), Simple Assault, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.