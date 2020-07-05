Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault (x2), Simple Assault, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B402451

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mazzola

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 07/04/2020 at approximately 2120 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mount Holly, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault (X2), Simple Assault, Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child

ACCUSED: Trey Hood

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 04, 2020 at approximately 2120 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of an assault in the Town of Mount Holly, Vermont. During the course of the investigation, Troopers determined Trey Hood (29), caused injury to multiple household family members and a family friend. Hood left the scene prior to Troopers arriving on scene. A BOL was issued for Hood and the vehicle he was operating. While speaking with Trooper from the New Haven Barracks, Hood showed signs of alcohol impairment and was subsequently screened for DUI.

Hood was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks New Haven. He was subsequently release on a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division on July 06, 2020 at 1230 P.M.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/2020 at 1230 hours

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Bryan Mazzola

Vermont State Police

Troop B - Rutland Barracks

124 State Place

Rutland, Vt 05701

Office # (802) 773-9101