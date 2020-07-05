New Haven Barracks / DUI #1 / Cruelty to a Child x2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B501639

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Brandon Slaney

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 07-04-2020 at 2230 HRS

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 22A, Town of Shoreham

VIOLATION:DUI#1/Cruelty to Child X2

ACCUSED: Trey Hood

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Crown Point, NY

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07-04-2020 at approximately at 2230 HRS the Vermont State Police conducted a

motor vehicle stop on VT RT 22A in the Town of Shoreham. During the motor

vehicle stop, Troopers identified the operator as Trey Hood (29) of Crown Point,

New York.

While speaking with Hood, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Hood was

subsequently screened and placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Troopers

determined Hood had been operating the motor vehicle while impaired with two

juveniles inside. Hood was processed for DUI and later released with a citation

to appear in Addison County District Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09-21-2020 @ 1230 hours.

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.