New Haven Barracks / DUI #1 / Cruelty to a Child x2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B501639
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Brandon Slaney
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 07-04-2020 at 2230 HRS
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 22A, Town of Shoreham
VIOLATION:DUI#1/Cruelty to Child X2
ACCUSED: Trey Hood
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Crown Point, NY
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07-04-2020 at approximately at 2230 HRS the Vermont State Police conducted a
motor vehicle stop on VT RT 22A in the Town of Shoreham. During the motor
vehicle stop, Troopers identified the operator as Trey Hood (29) of Crown Point,
New York.
While speaking with Hood, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Hood was
subsequently screened and placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Troopers
determined Hood had been operating the motor vehicle while impaired with two
juveniles inside. Hood was processed for DUI and later released with a citation
to appear in Addison County District Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09-21-2020 @ 1230 hours.
COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.