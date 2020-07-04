Burgum statement in celebration of Independence Day

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum issued the following statement today in commemoration of the 244th anniversary of America’s independence.

“Time and time again, everyday Americans have displayed extraordinary resolve in the face of tremendous challenges to create a stronger republic; one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all,” Burgum said. “As we celebrate this Fourth of July, let us rededicate ourselves to the high purpose of striving to make our founding ideals the daily reality for each and every American. We are grateful to members of our Armed Forces who have fought for the freedoms we enjoy and celebrate, including our current North Dakota National Guard members and active duty military. On behalf of First Lady Kathryn and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, we wish all North Dakotans a safe, healthy and happy Independence Day.”